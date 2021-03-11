KSA won’t send back Rohingyas to Bangladesh

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam told the media on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia would not send back Rohingyas to Bangladesh.

"Saudi government did not say that the Rohingyas, living in Saudi Arabia, will be sent back to Bangladesh, no, they didn't say that they'll send back Rohingyas to Bangladesh," State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam told the reporters at his office on Wednesday referring to his meeting with his Saudi counterpart Adel Al-Jubeir during his recent visit there.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam was sharing the outcome of his recent visit to Saudi Arab with journalists.

The State Minister said his Saudi counterpart made it clear that they had no such issue with Bangladesh.

It was reported that the Saudi government asked Bangladesh to send back the Rohingyas holding Bangladeshi passports.

The junior minister, however, asked the Saudi government to give details, including names and passport numbers for further scrutiny.

"We'll remain engaged," said Shahriar Alam mentioning that there is a scope of forgery in handwritten passports.

Responding to a question, State Minister Shahriar Alam said Bangladesh maintains friendship with all and makes sure win-win situation for all.

He said in the recent past, they visited both Japan and China and Bangladesh did not give any scope to create any major issue over the past 12 years while maintaining its relations with important countries.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs urged Saudi Arabia to sign an MoU between Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) of Bangladesh and competent Saudi authority, which would enable Saudi investors to invest in Bangladesh on public private partnership (PPP) projects.

Saudi State Minister Adel Jubeir replied positively stressing potential Saudi investors to invest in a vibrant economy like Bangladesh and hoped they will soon sort out the MoU issue regarding PPP.

The Bangladesh State Minister stressed regular business-to-business dialogue to explore bilateral trade and investment opportunities in Bangladesh.

On a proposal from the Bangladesh State Minister for joint venture in contract farming in suitable African countries where Bangladesh can provide its expertise in agriculture and manpower, the Saudi State Minister welcomed the proposal.

Shahriar Alam expressed his government's deep gratitude to the Saudi King and Crown Prince for allowing all the foreign residents irrespective of their legal status for access to free Covid-19 treatment and inoculation, which has saved many lives of expatriates, including Bangladesh community living in the Kingdom.







