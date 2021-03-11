Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 March, 2021, 9:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

KSA won’t send back Rohingyas to Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Diplomatic Correspondent

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam told the media on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia would not send back Rohingyas to Bangladesh.
"Saudi government did not say that the Rohingyas, living in Saudi Arabia, will be sent back to Bangladesh, no, they didn't say that they'll send back Rohingyas to Bangladesh," State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam told the reporters at his office on Wednesday referring to his meeting with his Saudi counterpart Adel Al-Jubeir during his recent visit there.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam was sharing the outcome of his recent visit to Saudi Arab with journalists.
The State Minister said his Saudi counterpart made it clear that they had no such issue with Bangladesh.
It was reported that the Saudi government asked Bangladesh to send back the Rohingyas holding Bangladeshi passports.
The junior minister, however, asked the Saudi government to give details, including names and passport numbers for further scrutiny.
"We'll remain engaged," said Shahriar Alam mentioning that there is a scope of forgery in handwritten passports.
Responding to a question, State Minister Shahriar Alam said Bangladesh maintains friendship with all and makes sure win-win situation for all.
He said in the recent past, they visited both Japan and China and Bangladesh did not give any scope to create any major issue over the past 12 years while maintaining its relations with important countries.
During his visit to Saudi Arabia, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs urged Saudi Arabia to sign an MoU between Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) of Bangladesh and competent Saudi authority, which would enable Saudi investors to invest in Bangladesh on public private partnership (PPP) projects.
Saudi State Minister Adel Jubeir replied positively stressing potential Saudi investors to invest in a vibrant economy like Bangladesh and hoped they will soon sort out the MoU issue regarding PPP.
The Bangladesh State Minister stressed regular business-to-business dialogue to explore bilateral trade and investment opportunities in Bangladesh.
On a proposal from the Bangladesh State Minister for joint venture in contract farming in suitable African countries where Bangladesh can provide its expertise in agriculture and manpower, the Saudi State Minister welcomed the proposal.
Shahriar Alam expressed his government's deep gratitude to the Saudi King and Crown Prince for allowing all the foreign residents irrespective of their legal status for access to free Covid-19 treatment and inoculation, which has saved many lives of expatriates, including Bangladesh community living in the Kingdom.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Why no separate compartment for women in trains, HC asks govt
World protesting against AL’s late night elections: BNP
Pipes from China to check pilferage arrive this month
Evaly asked to strictly follow cash-on-delivery system
Voting in SCBA polls  begins
One in three women have suffered physical violence, WHO report
KSA won’t send back Rohingyas to Bangladesh
Quader warns of stern action


Latest News
Man killed in Sirajganj as truck rams van
After 405 days, Roger makes winning return in Doha
Yahya Sinwar re-elected as Hamas chief in Gaza
Cardiac arrest Bangladesh’s No 1 killer in 2020
BNP demands reconstitution of EC
Dhaka's Victory Hotel explosion injures 3
Madrasa teacher arrested after video of beating student goes viral
High-level US dignitary likely to visit Dhaka: Miller
UAE now among world’s top ten tax havens
Covid negative report must to join birth centenary events
Most Read News
Gone are those days
DMP commissioner infected with COVID-19 despite receiving vaccine
6 new Covid-19 variant cases reported in country
One killed, 50 injured in Noakhali AL factional clash
The unsung heroes of New Market Police Station
Arrange separate compartment for women, children in trains: HC
Rehabilitate street children
Stakeholders blame matrix for faulty performance evaluation
Cartoonist Kishore files case petition over torture
N'ganj explosion: One burn victim dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft