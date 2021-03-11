Video
Thursday, 11 March, 2021
Home Back Page

Basurhat Clash

Quader warns of stern action

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said stern action would be taken against those involved in the clashes in Noakhali's Companiganj.
Quader said this while addressing a press conference on contemporary issues from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad. "Whoever is involved in the clashes in Companiganj will be brought under the law without seeing their identities," he added.
Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, expressed deep shock over the death of Ala Uddin and journalist Mozakkir in the previous incidents. Quader said, "The incidents were highly reprehensible and against organizational discipline. The law is equally applicable and many people involved in the incident have already been arrested,"
"In the meantime, talks have been held with the Home Minister, Inspector General of Police, Director General of RAB, DIG of Chittagong Range and district police administration regarding this issue," he added.
AL General Secretary said Noakhali district AL has been instructed to investigate the incidents and compile a report. The Central AL will take organizational measures after getting the report.
He said, "Public life in Basurhat area of Companiganj has been in turmoil for some incidents. The government is now taking strict action. So, it is hoped that normalcy would return to public life soon." Obaidul Quader called upon the people of Companiganj to be patient and co-operate with the government in dealing with the situation.


