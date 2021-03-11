Video
127 more test C-19 positive in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 10: A total of 127 people were tested positive for coronavirus in 24 hours till Wednesday noon after testing 1,964 samples at six Covid-19 laboratories in the district. The infection rate is 6.46 percent.
Among the newly detected patients, 100 are from Chattogram city and 27 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
Civil surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that the numbers of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases reached 35,915 marks and among the total infected persons, 28,272 are the residents of the port city and the rest 7643 are residents of different upazilas of the district. Besides, the total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 31,047 in the district with the healing of 33 more people.
A total of 32,735 coronavirus patients have so far recovered from Covid-19 and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 91.15 percent in the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.
The recovered patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutives real-time PCR tests were found negative, he said.
Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that the death toll from the virus rose to 378 with no fatalities reported afresh in the last three days.    -BSS



