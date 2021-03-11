FACD-CAB to hosts international education fair in Dhaka, Sylhet

Foreign Admission and Career Development Consultants Association of Bangladesh (FACD-CAB) will organise 6th international education fair in Dhaka and Sylhet.

The fair will be held on March 12 and 13 at Hotel InterContinental in the capital and on March 16 and 17 at Amanullah Convention Center in Sylhet.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is expected to inaugurate the fair on March 12 and 13 at Hotel InterContinental in Capital.

This is the largest education fair in Bangladesh, FACD-CAB sources said.

Students, representatives of different universities of the world, teachers are also working as a direct bridge between the parents. Under the same roof, there will be a system to know all the information including university admission, spot admission, education loan, visa processing, admission period, accommodation cost, scholarship, session. Representatives of more than 300 universities from around the world will participate in the fair in the presence of 40 reputed consultancy firms of the country.

Representatives of various universities participating in the fair will provide information about the foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD to the students.

