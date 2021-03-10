Ctg prison escapee Rubel held

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 9: Prisoner Farhad Hossain Rubel, who fled Chattogram Central Jail on March 6, was arrested from Raipura upazila of Narsingdi on Tuesday.

M Nezamuddin officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said law enforcers arrested Rubel from Ballakandi Char area of Narsingdi.

Sources in Chattogram Central Jail said, Rubel, son of Shukkur Ali of Raipura in Narsingdi, was an inmate of ward 15 on the fourth floor of the prison. But, he was found missing during a count on March 6.