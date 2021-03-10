SCBA polls begin today

The two-day election of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) with its 14 executive posts for 2021-2022 including that of president and secretary will begin today (Wednesday).

The polling will begin today from 10:00am to 5:00pm at the SCBA auditorium and will resume Thursday (tomorrow) in the same schedule.

SCBA Assistant Superintended Md Rafique Ullah said a total of 7,722 lawyers have been listed to exercise their voting rights in the country's prime bar association election. A total of 51 candidates are contesting in the election against 14 posts.

A seven-member sub-committee led by former Justice AFM Abdur Rahman will conduct the election.

Four separate panels are contesting in the election, Awami League-backed Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad (white) and BNP-backed Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel (blue), rebel panel of BNP backed lawyers in the same name and leftist backed red panel.

SCBA sources said the main contest would be held between the AL backed white panel and BNP-backed blue panel. Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad has nominated Advocate Abdul Matin Khasru, a lawmaker of Awami Leaguge and former law minister and Adv Md Abdul Alim Miah Jewel as candidates for the posts of president and secretary.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel has nominated Adv Md Fazlur Rahman and Barrister Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal, incumbent secretary of the SCBA, as candidates for the posts of president and secretary.

Another Candidates of Bangabandhu Ainjibi Samannay Parishad are-Muhammad Shafique Ullah and Mohammad Ali Azzam (vice presidents), Md Iqbal Karim (treasurer) as well as ABM Noor-A-Alam (Uzzal) and Safayat Sultana Rume (assistant secretaries).

In member posts are -ABM Shibly Sadekeen, Mahfujur Rahman Roman, Md Sanwar Hossain, Mintu Kumar Mondal, Mohammad Serajul Hoque Swapon, Mohi Uddin Ahmed and Muntasir Uddin Ahmed.





Another Candidates of Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel are -Md Jalal Uddin and Zainul Abedin Tuhin (vice presidents), Md Abdullah Al Mahbub (treasurer) as well as Mahmud Hasan and Rashida Alim Oeeshi (assistant secretaries).

In member posts are - Md Golam Akter Zakir, Md Monzurul Alam (Sujan), Md Shafiqul Islam, Niaz Muhammad Mahboob, Parvin Kowser Munni, Redwan Ahmed Runjib and SM Iftekhar Uddin Mahamud.

Rebel BNP backed panel has nominated Adv ABM Waliur Rahman Khan and Adv Mirza Al Mahmud as president and secretary respectively.

Red panel has nominated Adv KM Zabir and Adv Gias Uddin Chowdhury as president and secretary.

Apart from these, Dr. Eunus Ali Akand is contesting for president post and Adv Farhad Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan for assistant secretary as independent candidates.

AL backed White panel supported president candidate Abdul Matin Khasru said 'I hope we will be elected with full panel. If I'm elected, I'll definitely try to keep the Supreme Court Bar Association free of politics.'

Meanwhile, pro BNP backed president candidate Md Fazlur Rahman said 'We obviously hope we will win because the ruling Awami League interfere in the judiciary.'







