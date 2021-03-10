HC rule over extension of ex-Gazipur mayor’s jail term

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday issued a rule asking the government to explain why the one-year prison sentence of former suspended mayor of Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) MA Mannan in a graft case should not be extended.

The HC also asked the authorities concerned to prepare the paper book of the appeal petition filed by MA Mannan by this time.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim issued the rule after hearing a petition filed by the ACC.



