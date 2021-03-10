Video
People\'s Leasing

Loan defaulters asked to give  down payments to liquidator

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

People's Leasing The High Court (HC) on Tuesday directed the loan defaulters of People's Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (PLFSL) to give down payments of their loans to its liquidator in two weeks and then settle theirs issues through discussions.
A single HC bench of Justice Muhammad
Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the order during the hearing on a petition filed by Bangladesh Bank in 2019 seeking its permission to liquidate PLFSL, a non-bank financial institution.
The liquidation process began after the board of People's Leasing informed the central bank in April 2019 about its inability to pay back its depositors' money despite maturity of the deposits.
During hearing, 56 loan defaulters appeared before the bench in line with its earlier summons order. Among them, five defaulters paid Tk 24 lakh through checks to the PLFSL.
PLFSL's lawyer Mejbahur Rahman received the checks before the HC and forwarded them to the provisional liquidator of PLFSL.
A total of 164 of 286 loan defaulters, against whom the HC issued summons order, have appeared before the HC bench so far.
The HC may pass an order to arrest the remaining 122 loan defaulters.
On the day, the HC bench virtually consulted with the Chairman of Anti-Corruption Commission, Governor of Bangladesh Bank and Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for solutions to the predicaments of the PLFSL and other financial institutions.
No lawyer or court official was allowed to participate in the discussion.


