Stakeholders blame matrix for faulty performance evaluation

The existing performance evaluation matrix in awarding jobs through tendering process in the government's different departments are keeping aside good contractors along with intensifying risks of low quality constructions, according to stakeholders.

The government's policy of keeping tender costs secret during invitation of prices from tenderers is grossly breached as many contractors collect the undisclosed costs of the tender amounts by adopting unfair means and submit prices to the government's allowed maximum 10 percent less which results in the same prices by many.

When the tendering authority sees many bidders submitting the same prices they follow the government's Central Procurement and Technical Unit (CPTU) devised Performance Evaluation Matrix (PEM) rules to award jobs.

Stakeholders allege that in this process a few number of bidders collect secret prices and secondly the performance evaluation matrix is faulty as many good contractors despite having good track records and strengths of doing quality works do not comply with the evaluation matrix. As a result only a few numbers of contractors bag jobs repeatedly.

Central Procurement and Technical Unit (CPTU) under the Planning Ministry is responsible for devising tendering policy and system which is followed by government's different departments and entities in evaluating bidders' quality, financial capabilities, turn-over, experience, technical and skilled manpower and professional soundness.

As per the CPTU policy, while submitting same tender prices by the contractors the respective departments or entities follow PEM and it provides points in different category out of 300 points.

As per the evaluation matrix the first one is 'Tenderer having experience in completion of highest numbers of works for last five years will obtain 140 points and the tenderers having experience in completion of highest value of works will obtain 100 points'.

And the third 60 points score acquiring rule is 'total value of ongoing works and current commitment under all procuring entity (PE) organizations'.

When contacted Khorshed Alam, President, Bangladesh Association of Construction Industry (BACI) told the Daily Observer, "This rule is simply ridiculous and many competent and reputed tenderers are losing points in bidding."

He explained that with this evaluation matrix system both the small and big firms had been leveled as equal. For example, he said, firm A completing 5 works worth Tk600 crore is getting more points than firm B having experience and capability of completing 2 works worth Tk1150 crores.

He said as per the above rule on numbers of works firm A will get 140 points and the large volume capable firm B will get 56 points proportionately which is sidelining the prominent contractors and only few are getting jobs.

On the other hand, he said, tenderer B in terms of the value of works will acquire 100 points due to completion of higher value of works and tenderer A will acquire 52 points proportionately.

Alam said when tenderer A's number is counted he will get a total of 192 points (140+52) and the tenderer B will acquire get a total of 156 points (56+100) despite having the latter's high capacity of completing works.

Another stakeholder said in such a system few small firms in joint venture are bagging works whereas the big ones are being deprived and even they do not have the secret tender prices.

He said as per the third rule of matrix for acquiring the rest 60 points the total value of ongoing works and current commitment under all PEs organization is evaluated under which many big firms may have not enough ongoing works so they will lose points in bidding evaluation process.

Bangladesh Association of Construction Industries (BACI), a platform of local leading contractors want changes in the performance evaluation matrix which is designed by the government's CPTU as it is a vague system in evaluating the real contractors as well as encourage unfair means among officials.

Since the start of EGP the government saw abnormal low price hampering quality of works and as a result the government focused on devising such evaluating matrix to ensure quality.

Another BACI member requesting anonymity said good contractors are not getting jobs and even quality jobs are is under threat with this system. He said as per PEM it is said the tenderers contract value of each contract is up to 75 percent completion which is also another vague way of evaluation as a good numbers of works could be within this range. Instead it could be above 75 percent.

When asked about unfair means and matrix system the CPTU Director General Sohelur Rahman said, "As we do not provide jobs to stakeholders and so it's not my concern. We have formulated policy and everyone has to follow it." He said unless new formula is devised, it would be followed.

About stealing secret prices he said, "I don't want to make any comment as it is procuring entities that award jobs and they are supposed to answer it."










