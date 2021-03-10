Video
Don’t lower virus guard: PM to citizens

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for people to put special attention to three matters, including wearing masks, despite being inoculated amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam made the prime minister's advice public after a virtual meeting of the Cabinet Division on Tuesday.
"The meeting discussed different matters involving COVID. The prime minister said that everyone should do away with the thought of being in a comfort zone. We are in a better position compared to other countries, but that does not
ensure that we are in a comfort zone," Islam said.
"Regardless of whether we took vaccine doses or not, the prime minister asked us to always wear masks, remain as cautious as possible and the third is to limit our presence in public gatherings."
"People should try to avoid places with large crowds. And those who go anyway have to follow all health rules," Islam said.
"The disease peaked in summer last year and it is not certain that the same would not happen again this year."
"We thought that the disease would peak in winter. Here it peaked around May and June. The experts advised people to keep that in mind and remain vigilant at our own behest."
Bangladesh identified the first case of coronavirus infections in March 2020, with the caseload crossing 550,000 within a year. The highest daily count of virus cases was recorded on July 2 when 4,019 people were reported to contract the disease.
The Directorate General of Health Services confirmed the first fatality on Mar 18: the highest daily count of fatalities -- 64 -- was reported on Jun 30.
Responding to a question on whether authorities would begin field operations to mandate the usage of masks, he said, "Let's see."
"Taking vaccine shots does not make anyone completely immune, so masks must be worn at all times even after being inoculated," Islam said citing expert opinions.
On the decline in people's interest in being immunised, he said: "We are working with the health ministry on this and they will talk about it within a day or two."
Asked whether the government plans to take special steps to halt the spread of the disease, Islam said, "In May we will get to know what the situation will be. We are working on motivating people in rural areas."
On whether another lockdown is on the horizon in case the infection rate surges again, he said, "We've not given it much thought yet, but if [the infection rate] goes up we will definitely sit again. We've been working on balancing people's lives and livelihoods.
    -BDNEWS24.COM


