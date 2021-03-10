Video
C-19 takes 13 lives, infects 912 in a day

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

Enthusiasm among youths growing for receiving Covid-19 vaccine as more and more people are crowding vaccine centres in the capital. The photo was taken on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Enthusiasm among youths growing for receiving Covid-19 vaccine as more and more people are crowding vaccine centres in the capital. The photo was taken on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country saw 13 more deaths from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 8,489, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As many as 912 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, bringing the number of coronavirus cases in the country to 552,087.
Besides, 1,229 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 505,349 with 91.53 per cent recovery rate, the release said
 A total of 17,775 samples were tested at 219 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,180,938 samples have been tested in the country so far.
The latest day's infection rate was 5.13 per cent of the total tests though the overall rate in the country till date was 13.20 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.54 per cent.
Among the deceased, all 13 were men. Ten of them died in Dhaka, and one each in Chattogram, Rangpur and Barishal divisions. All the      deceased died at hospitals.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims' shows that 6,420 of the total deceased were men and 2,069 were women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.
However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 2,613,000 lives and infected as many as 117,800,000 people across the world till Tuesday, according to worldometer.
As many as 93,482,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has affected 219 countries. The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December, 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


