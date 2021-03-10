Increase in Covid-19 infections ominous

Since the coronavirus vaccination campaign started in the country on February 7, there has been a feeling of negligence of the virus among the people. Many people think that the vaccine has arrived, so there is no need to follow the hygiene rules. Those who have been vaccinated have also become careless. Due to these reasons the number of corona patients is increasing again, said experts.

On February 13, the corona patient identification rate in the country came down to 2.26 per cent. On this day, about 13,000 samples were tested and 291 corona patients were identified. Then until the last day of February, the detection rate was within 3 per cent. On the first day of this month, the detection rate suddenly went up to four per cent. The number of patients identified on the same day also increased to more than 500 after about a month. On the same day, 565 patients were identified at the infection rate of 4.31 per cent. Then in the last nine days of this month, the five-day detection rate was four per cent. In the last 24 hours, that rate has risen to 5.13 per cent.

According to experts, if the detection rate is below five per cent for four weeks, the situation can be said to be declining and the corona is somewhat under control. If the infection rate is zero for four consecutive weeks, it can be said to be temporarily corona-free.

As a result, the average daily detection rate in the country in February was 2.82 per cent. In such a situation, there was a kind of a sense of relief among the people the Coronavirus menace is under the control. But over the last 9 days, the infection rate has suddenly started to increase. At this time, the daily average detection rate increased to 4.15 per cent. Even in the last 24 hours, it has increased to over 5 per cent.

In reply a question, why the rate of patient identification is increasing, Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, a member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 and former Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, said, 'With the introduction of vaccination, awareness among the people has decreased. They are roaming around without face masks. Tourist spots are full of people. There is no such thing as social distancing. People are back to the way they were before March 8 last year."

"I will again request the government to be strict in implementing various health rules, including wearing facemask. We are still in a much better position. If we can't hold on to it, we will have to go through a difficult situation again," added Prof Nazrul Islam.

Corona infections peaked in June, July and August of last year after the first corona case was identified in the country on March 8 last year. In those three months, 20 to 23 per cent of the patients were identified. Then the infection began to fall. Although it increased slightly in November, the detection rate dropped to two per cent in February.

In addition to identification, deaths due to corona have also been on the rise in the country recently. According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the highest number of deaths in the country in the last one year was in July. The death toll in that month was 1,264. Of the remaining months, 5 died in March last year, 163 in April, 482 in May, 1,197 in June, 1,170 in August, 970 in September, 672 in October, 721 in November, 915 in December, 568 in January this year and 281 in February.

Prof Dr Be-Nazir Ahmed, former director (disease control) at the DGHS, said, "I think there are two reasons behind the sudden increase in infection. One is that the rate of sudden increase is not only in Bangladesh but also in India. The number identified in tropical countries is also on the rise. Infections have increased in April, May, June and July since the first outbreak in March last year. Infections have decreased this winter. We wonder, maybe the corona virus is taking its place as a summer virus for tropical countries. If that is correct, then we will see an increase in the number of patients in the coming days. Influenza, for example, is a winter virus in cold temperate countries and a summer virus in summer countries. Influenza season in Bangladesh is from April to August. But in Europe and America or cold countries it is in December. It will be clear in the coming days whether corona is also developing into such a disease."

Second reason can be that maybe a new variant of UK corona (UK variant) has entered Bangladesh. Since the UK variant is spreading fast, so the disease is spreading fast in the country at present. This phenomenon is also found in India. Infection has increased in the West Indian states," he added.

Dr Mustaq Hossain, adviser at the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "The more people get vaccinated, the lower will be the number of deaths. But vaccination is not enough. Only three per cent of the population has been vaccinated. It will not work. Vaccination needs to be increased, especially in urban areas where corona is more prevalent, such as in densely populated areas and in organizations where a large number of people are employed."

"Now it would be better to do the current corona genome sequencing. Then it would be known which variant is actually infecting us at present. It would have been better if the government had announced the increase again and tightened the sequencing, patient identification, isolation and quarantine accordingly. But if it does not, it is likely to increase again, he added.





