Wednesday, 10 March, 2021, 5:44 PM
US wants to see real progress in Rohingya repatriation: Miller

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Diplomatic Correspondent

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller has said the new US government has taken the Rohingya crisis seriously while it has started reviewing the genocide incidents allegedly occurred in Myanmar against its minority communities.
The US envoy invited international community to join US in imposing severe sanctions on Myanmar on charge of assaulting democracy.
"We really want to see some progress having people (Rohingyas) return (to Myanmar)," he told reporters after inaugurating a US-funded 'STEM' education project at BRAC centre in the capital on Tuesday, according to a press release.
On Monday, Foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen appealed to the international community to work sincerely, instead of paying "lip service" for repatriation of the Rohingyas to Myanmar.
"Imposing sanctions on some generals will not work," he said suggesting that the international community should go to Rakhine and ask Myanmar to create conducive conditions for repatriation of Rohingyas.
Momen hoped that the Biden Administration would put more political and economic sanctions on Myanmar to create a conducive environment for safe and dignified return of Rohingyas to their homeland in Rakhine.
Miller said international community should step up more and help Bangladesh in the region and globe resolve the crisis.
Miller said conducive condition on the ground for safe, sustainable, dignified return of all Rohingyas must be ensured and the repatriation 'should start immediately'.
The US envoy said his country wants to see 'real progress' on ground in Myanmar so persecuted Rohingya community can return to their land of origin in sustainable manner.
Mentioning his 12times visit to Rohingya camps, Miller said the visit gave a very positive strong message for continuing support from the international community.
"Not only support of humanitarian assistance .. support for ongoing pressure on Myanmar (as well)," he said.
As a partner country of Bangladesh, Miller said the US under the new Biden administration has been trying to resolve the Rohingya crisis.
"We will continue to push (Myanmar) … (as well) to support the host community," he said.
The US ambassador highly lauded Bangladesh's frontline health workers for their 'remarkable' achievement in handling pandemic at hugely dense Rohingya camps in Cox's bazar that hosts millions of persecuted Myanmar nationals.
 "What's happening next door (Myanmar) … (and) how that will affect the (Rohingya) repatriation efforts, we have to see," Miller said indicating the recent military coup in Myanmar.
Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million forcefully displaced Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district and most of them arrived there since August 25, 2017 after a military crackdown by Myanmar.
That military crackdown is dubbed a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing" by the UN and "genocide" by other rights groups.


