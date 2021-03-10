

HC upholds 10 years’ jail of Haji Salim

The lawmaker will have to surrender before the lower court within a month after receiving the copy of

the verdict. If Haji Salim fails to surrender within the time, his bail will be cancelled and an arrest warrant will be issued against him.

The court also ordered confiscation of Haji Salim's illegal wealth.

The HC, however, acquitted Haji Salim of the charge of concealing information on his wealth in which he was sentenced to three years' imprisonment.

The court fined the ruling party lawmaker Tk 10 lakh. In default, he is to suffer one more year in jail.

The HC bench of Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq delivered the verdict after rehearing the appeal filed by Haji Salim, challenging the lower court verdict.

The Special Judge's Court-7 of Dhaka convicted Haji Salim and sentenced him to 13 years' imprisonment in the corruption case filed for amassing illegal wealth and concealing information about it on April 27 in 2008.

Lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) while senior lawyer Abdul Baset Majumder and Syed Ahmed Raza argued for Haji Salim and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin along with Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdaus represented the state.

After the verdict, ACC lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan told journalists that Haji Salim has lost eligibility for holding the parliament membership as per Article 66 (2) of the Constitution. Now, the Speaker will take the decision in this regard, he added.

The HC bench started hearing on Salim's appeal on January 31 and concluded on February 24. It set March 9 to pronounce the verdict.

On November 11 last year, the HC bench called for the record of the case after a petition filed by ACC for fixing a date for rehearing the appeal of Haji Salim.

Following the HC order, the trial court authorities sent the record of the case to the HC.

The HC also acquitted Salim's wife Gulshan Ara Begum as she died during the pendency of her appeal against her three years' jail term given by the same court. She died in November last year.

Gulshan Ara was sentenced for abetting and aiding Salim in possessing the illegal properties he acquired since 1991.

The ACC filed the corruption case against Haji Salim with Lalbagh Police Station on October 24 in 2007 on charge of amassing illegal assets.

The businessman-cum-politician was freed on bail in the case after he filed the appeal surrendering to a lower court in 2009.

Haji Salim filed an appeal with the HC on October 25 in 2009 against the special judge's court verdict. Following the appeal, the HC on January 2 in 2011 acquitted Haji Salim of the corruption case.

Then, the ACC appealed against the HC verdict to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

The Appellate Division on January 12 in 2015 scrapped the HC verdict and directed the HC to hold a fresh hearing on his appeal 'on merit'.

But the ACC took no move in the last five years in compliance with the directive of the apex court for the disposal of Salim's appeal.







The High Court (HC) on Tuesday upheld a special judge's court verdict that sentenced Awami League lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim to 10 years in prison and fined him Tk 10 lakh for amassing illegal wealth.The lawmaker will have to surrender before the lower court within a month after receiving the copy ofthe verdict. If Haji Salim fails to surrender within the time, his bail will be cancelled and an arrest warrant will be issued against him.The court also ordered confiscation of Haji Salim's illegal wealth.The HC, however, acquitted Haji Salim of the charge of concealing information on his wealth in which he was sentenced to three years' imprisonment.The court fined the ruling party lawmaker Tk 10 lakh. In default, he is to suffer one more year in jail.The HC bench of Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq delivered the verdict after rehearing the appeal filed by Haji Salim, challenging the lower court verdict.The Special Judge's Court-7 of Dhaka convicted Haji Salim and sentenced him to 13 years' imprisonment in the corruption case filed for amassing illegal wealth and concealing information about it on April 27 in 2008.Lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) while senior lawyer Abdul Baset Majumder and Syed Ahmed Raza argued for Haji Salim and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin along with Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdaus represented the state.After the verdict, ACC lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan told journalists that Haji Salim has lost eligibility for holding the parliament membership as per Article 66 (2) of the Constitution. Now, the Speaker will take the decision in this regard, he added.The HC bench started hearing on Salim's appeal on January 31 and concluded on February 24. It set March 9 to pronounce the verdict.On November 11 last year, the HC bench called for the record of the case after a petition filed by ACC for fixing a date for rehearing the appeal of Haji Salim.Following the HC order, the trial court authorities sent the record of the case to the HC.The HC also acquitted Salim's wife Gulshan Ara Begum as she died during the pendency of her appeal against her three years' jail term given by the same court. She died in November last year.Gulshan Ara was sentenced for abetting and aiding Salim in possessing the illegal properties he acquired since 1991.The ACC filed the corruption case against Haji Salim with Lalbagh Police Station on October 24 in 2007 on charge of amassing illegal assets.The businessman-cum-politician was freed on bail in the case after he filed the appeal surrendering to a lower court in 2009.Haji Salim filed an appeal with the HC on October 25 in 2009 against the special judge's court verdict. Following the appeal, the HC on January 2 in 2011 acquitted Haji Salim of the corruption case.Then, the ACC appealed against the HC verdict to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.The Appellate Division on January 12 in 2015 scrapped the HC verdict and directed the HC to hold a fresh hearing on his appeal 'on merit'.But the ACC took no move in the last five years in compliance with the directive of the apex court for the disposal of Salim's appeal.