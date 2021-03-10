Hasina, Modi open Maitree Shetu



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly inaugurating virtually the Maitree Shetu over the Feni River on Tuesday. PHOTO: PID

The bridge, known as Maitree Shetu, is a testimony to Bangladesh's continued commitment to support neighbouring India, Hasina said during the virtual inauguration of the bridge on Tuesday.

In 2010, the then chief minister of Tripura placed a proposal before Hasina to build a bridge over the river, pointing out that the bridge is important to the business community of India's northeastern region for using the Chattogram seaport.

"We considered the request positively. Since then, the Government of Bangladesh has extended all necessary support to the Indian side for the construction of the bridge. Ten years later, today, the bridge is a reality," Hasina said.

The bridge has created a new era in South Asia by providing connectivity to India, she said.

"We are in a region that has remained conservative in opening up and where inter-regional trade is far below its potential. I believe political boundaries should not become physical barriers to trade."

Hasina expected that the inaugurated framework will also help Bangladesh to trade more easily not only with India, but with Nepal and Bhutan as well.

The bridge will be a "trading lifeline" for the northeastern states of India. Bangladesh has already opened the path for the use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for the movement of goods to and from India.

The bridge is expected to significantly improve the socio-economic condition of the people of Tripura and the surrounding northeastern states of India, said Hasina as she hoped it will also contribute to improving the livelihoods of those residing on the Bangladesh side of the bridge.

"The connectivity through the bridge is not only strengthening the friendship between India and Bangladesh but also proving to be a strong link of business too," the Indian Prime Minister said and thanked Bangladesh government for the cooperation in implementing the project.

He said the entire region is being developed as a trade corridor between Northeast India and Bangladesh and emphasized that the rail and water connectivity projects that have been realized in the recent years have been strengthened by this bridge.

"This will improve connectivity of south Assam, Mizoram and Manipur along with Tripura with Bangladesh and South-East Asia…the bridge will give an impetus to the economic opportunity in Bangladesh also," he added.

He said now people will not have to depend only on the road for any kind of supply to the North-East as efforts are underway to connect Chittagong port of Bangladesh with North-East through an alternative route via the river.

In this connection, Narendra Modi said the ICP in Sabroom (India) will work like a full-fledged logistic hub with warehouses and container trans-shipment facilities.

"Due to this bridge over Feni River Agartala will become the nearest city to an international sea port in India. Projects related to broadening of NH-08 and NH-208 which were dedicated and for which foundation stone was laid will strengthen the connectivity of the Northeast with the port, he said. -Agencies









