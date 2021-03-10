

Sabrina Islam passes away

She has been brought to United Hospital, Gulshan while her health condition deteriorated. After medical examination, doctor declared her death. She was 61.

She left behind one daughter, son-in-law and relatives and well wishers to mourn her death. Nama-e-Janaza of Sabrina Islam Chowdhury will be held at Gulshan Central Mosque (Azad Mosque) after Asar prayers on Tuesday and will be buried at the capital's Azimpur graveyard.

The Chairman, Board of Directors, all Executives, Officers and Employees of MBL expressed deep mourn for the early demise of MBL's Managing Director's wife and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Sabrina Islam Chowdhury, wife of Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank Limited (MBL) died on Tuesday at 7:10am.She has been brought to United Hospital, Gulshan while her health condition deteriorated. After medical examination, doctor declared her death. She was 61.She left behind one daughter, son-in-law and relatives and well wishers to mourn her death. Nama-e-Janaza of Sabrina Islam Chowdhury will be held at Gulshan Central Mosque (Azad Mosque) after Asar prayers on Tuesday and will be buried at the capital's Azimpur graveyard.The Chairman, Board of Directors, all Executives, Officers and Employees of MBL expressed deep mourn for the early demise of MBL's Managing Director's wife and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.