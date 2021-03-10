Video
Barind people get safe water as govt. project implemented

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

RAJSHAHI, Mar 9: Scores of low income and marginalized people are getting safe drinking water as a breakthrough of a government project implemented in the drought-prone Barind area, officials said.
The project styled "Community-based Water Supply in Lower Underground Water-level Areas in Rajshahi, Naogaon and Chapainawabganj districts" has been accomplished before the scheduled time in June next, they said.
The Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) has implemented the three-year project with an estimated cost of around Taka 32.19 crore to ensure safe drinking water for around 1.73 lakh people living in the water-stressed areas. SM Shamim Ahmed, Superintending Engineer of DPHE, said installation works of 865 submersible pumps in 59 Unions of 12 Upazilas have been completed.
So, a total of 34,600 households have came under the water supply coverage, he said.
Platforms with overhead tanks were attached to each of the submersible pumps. There are eight points in each of the tanks. At least five families are getting water supply from each of the points through pvc pipelines.
The beneficiary people were given responsibility to properly maintain the infrastructures routinely.
Engineer Shamim said the initiative had been taken to ensure round-the-year drinking water for the less-income and vulnerable villagers, where power supply is available.    -BSS


