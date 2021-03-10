Video
Wednesday, 10 March, 2021, 5:44 PM
Home City News

Muktijuddho Moncho burns Mirza Fakrul’s effigy

Threaten Minu of mass beating

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
DU correspondent

Leaders and activists of Muktijuddho Moncho on Tuesday burnt effigy of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and accused him of 'distorting history of March 7'.
They staged a demonstration at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on Dhaka University campus, demanding immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mizanur Rahman Minu.
They also demanded punishment for Khaleda Zia's adviser and former mayor of Rajshahi Mizanur Rahman Minu over his remarks on repeating 1975 assassination.
In a press release signed by Muktijuddho Moncho central president Aminul Islam Bulbul and secretary Al Mamun, the organization alleged that Minu in his speech during BNP's divisional rally in Rajshahi on March 2 -- criticised Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, threatened Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with death, and hinted of repeating the 1975 assassination.
Muktijuddho Moncho central president Aminul Islam Bulbul said through the recent speech of Mizanur Rahman Minu, it is completely explicit that BNP was directly involved with the killing of Bangabandhu. He urged the offsprings of freedom fighters and activists of Muktijuddho Moncho to hand Minu over to the police by mass beating him wherever they find.
If BNP wants to do politics in Bangladesh, it has to accept Bangabandhu and pay homage to his portrait. Otherwise, Bangladesh Muktijuddho Moncho will launch a movement across country demanding ban on BNP politics, the press release added.
They gave 72-hour ultimatum to arrest Mizanur Rahman Minu and Mirza Fakhrul. Muktijuddho Moncho central committee secretary Al Mamun, DU chapter president Sonet Mahmood addressed in the procession. Around hundred activists took part in the rally.


« PreviousNext »

