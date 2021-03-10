1,07,463 administered C-19 vaccines till date

A total of 1,07,463 people were administered COVID-19 vaccines across the country till March 9.

Among the vaccine recipients, 67,295 were male and 40,168 female, according to the data of Management Information System of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As of March 08, the number of vaccine receivers is 40,13,963. Among the vaccine receivers, 25,60,506 are male and 14,53,457 female as the countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on February 7.

People aged 40 years and above now can get registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the health ministry sources said.

The vaccination drive was conducted at 50 hospitals in Dhaka city and 1,005 hospitals outside the capital today, the DGHS said, adding that the immunization programme will begin at 8:00am and it will continue till 2.30pm every day.

But some hospitals will continue the vaccination programme throughout the day, the health official said.

The inoculation would be administered among people in government hospitals up to upazila-level while 52,51,935 people got registered till 5.30pm on Tuesday. -BSS





