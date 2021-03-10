

Respite from mosquito menace



Stagnant pools of dirty water are the ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes, and in Dhaka we have not managed to clean them up. The mosquito management problem is inextricably tied to the waste management problem where are our two city corporations have noticeably failed to address.



Although the city corporations are working throughout the year spraying larvicide and adulticide - stagnant water bodies and lack of proper monitoring at the field level are making efforts ineffective. A DSCC authority stated that the pesticides get stuck on the upper part of water hyacinths and cannot reach the water surface properly. Interestingly, the mosquitoes breed in the roots of water hyacinth, which gives them protection for safe breeding.



As the problem has been identified, we need to take a different set of measures. Authorities concerned have already taken initiatives to clean-up water bodies. Moreover, if our canals are recovered and cleaned then the flow of water will reduce mosquito larvae by a large margin.



One that note, in the fiscal year of 2020-21, DNCC allocated Tk 70 crore to curb the mosquito dilemma, while DSCC has allocated Tk 300 crore. DSCC is planning to adapt BTI, bacteria that will kill larvae once mixed with water. Currently they have 13 mosquito control workers in every ward. DNCC has undertaken an initiative called "400-gauge by 400-gauge", where there are supervisors to monitor the activities of workers engaged in mosquito control in every 400 square-gauge area of a ward.



Furthermore, it can be said that we must be uncompromising in the proper disposal of waste. The government, as well as city corporations must realize the interconnected nature of our unplanned urbanisation, and tackle them holistically. Moreover, it is of utmost importance to consult experts to make sure damage is not being done to people's health or the environment in the process. Indeed, eliminating mosquitoes is the need of the hour, but we must also remain conscious of any possible side effects.



We must take efficient measures to curb and control mosquito breeding. But, foremost our own good sense is mandatory, as we need to ensure a safe natural environment for humans minus mosquitoes.

