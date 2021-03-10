Stop reckless driving

Dear Sir

Injuries and deaths on streets often become headlines of newspapers. This is largely due to the reckless and competitive attitude of the drivers. Especially the reckless driving of truck drivers is a matter of concern.



With complete freedom and arbitrariness, drivers are occupying all the lanes on the right and left side of the road. As a result, small vehicles are struggling to control the speed. Also, the dominance of truck drivers in the middle of the night comes to the fore. As a result, fatal accidents often occur. Truck drivers need to stop such arbitrariness by occupying the lane on the right side of the road. In addition, all types of trucks, lorries and covered vans should be forced to drive only in the fixed lane of the road and if they do not follow the rules, they should be fined. Therefore, the authorities should take proper action in this regard.



We believe that, by implementing traffic law properly and raising awareness among the drivers as well as the pedestrians can reduce road accident at optimum level.



Mamun Hossain Agun

Dhaka College