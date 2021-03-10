

Rehabilitate street children



Almost all of them suffer from malnutrition and various infectious diseases. Most of them become addicted to drugs and engage in various types of crime or anti-social activities. According to the Bangladesh Child Rights Forum, 85 per cent of street children use drugs directly or indirectly. Though a child born with certain rights, but these street children can never enjoy their rights. About 30 per cent of street children are girls and they are most at risk.



The lives of street children are very complex and they cannot stay in one place for very long. According to a study, 35 per cent of street children spend a maximum of six months in a particular place. 29 per cent of street children relocate due to law enforcement agencies and 33 per cent of street children relocate due to guards.



Even after sleeping under the open sky, 56 per cent of street children have to pay 150 to 200 taka per month to night watchmen and bullies. 40 per cent of street children have no access to bathing and 35 per cent of them defecate in the open place. 54 per cent of street children have no one to take care if they are sick and 75 per cent of them have no ability to contact with doctors when they are sick.



Criminal gangs use these street children to commit various crimes. Some street children die on the streets due to drug addiction and some street children are trafficked by these criminal gangs. Girl street children are constantly sexually abused and get pregnant. Criminal gangs force these girl street children to become sex workers. All these street children between the ages of 6 to 17 are subjected to some form of torture every moment. There is a large section of street children in Dhaka those meet their hunger by food thrown on the streets. Their main job is to collect and sell various items thrown on the street.



After the directive of the prime minister, street children are being given a specific address and the number of street children rehabilitation centres is increasing day by day. The most important thing for the rehabilitation of path children is an accurate and precise survey. Fragmented steps have been taken at different times for the welfare of street children but it has not improved their lot.



The biggest challenge is to integrate street children into the mainstream of society. Children who have families need to be reunited with their families and those who do not have families need to be brought to safe housing. In addition to ensuring safe accommodation for street children, they need food, clothing, books, education, training and a better life. There are some public and private initiatives for street children but none of them are sustainable. The psychology of street children develops with a special feature so it is a really tough to integrate them into the mainstream overnight.



However, it is easy to rehabilitate these street children by conducting an accurate and reliable survey and taking well-planned steps. A safe permanent rehabilitation center for street children should be built. No matter how much service is given to the scattered street children, it is of no use to them. A safe and precise address can give these children a beautiful life. The steps that are taken for the street children often have shortcomings which do not meet the needs of the children.



If rehabilitation centres seem like prisons to street children, it is really difficult to integrate them into the mainstream. Rehabilitation centers need to be attractive. Healthy counselling facilities should be ensured.

Most of the people do not treat them well which makes street children grow up with a rebellious attitude towards society. The cruel realities of society and social deprivation constantly burn their hearts, making them a threat to the next generation. It is the responsibility of the state to ensure the basic rights of the children. In this case, the state can take cooperation from the organizations that work for the welfare of street children. There is true potential in every child and if those children are taken care of, they too can become a great man.



There should be a special allocation in the budget for the protection of street children. Government has plans to end risky child labour by this year, and all forms of child labour by 2030. More than 1.3 million children are involved in hazardous work in the country and the biggest challenge is to bring them to safe haven. Street children are getting involved in pornography in many ways. Hence, healthy entertainment is very important for them. Rehabilitation centres should have healthy recreational and sports facilities so that the hidden benevolence among them can be developed. Since street children are deprived of medical care, satellite clinic services can be ensured in large station, parks and open spaces to ensure their medical care.



Necessary services have been provided to many children through the Child Helpline 1098 under the Ministry of Social Welfare. Financial assistance has been provided on various conditions including prevention of physical abuse of children. Sheikh Russell Child Training and Rehabilitation Centres in some district cities provide facilities for disadvantaged Children. On this golden jubilee of independence, we have to take the oath that no child spends night on the street.

The writer is an assistant professor,

BAF Shaheen College, Kurmitola,

Dhaka Cantonment







