

Gone are those days



This country was not like this once upon a time even when there was British rule. There was everything like today. There was exploitation of man by man; there were murder incidents, petty crimes, dirty politics, and lack of freedom of speech and so on. But still somewhere there was at least some human values left. Boys and girls were taught not to tell lies, not to grab properties of others and to give their lives away for others.



Teaching of magnanimity, high culture and earning knowledge were given so much emphasis that they were imprinted into the minds of students for ever. We used to be taught that money and knowledge couldn't go together. 'If you are after money you cannot be wise' was the maxim of our days. We were given our choice though.



Guardians obviously tried to persuade us into taking the second path of earning knowledge. Even when a father of bride looked for a bridegroom he tried to find out a cultured and educated young man. Nowadays fathers, though not everyone, don't look for any educated and cultured bridegroom rather a young man with a huge fortune inherited from his forefathers can be good reasons for their choice. Living abroad with a pretty good job is also there on the priority list. Even, it may sound ridiculous, the word 'cadre' is now in circulation i.e. a young man with money and muscle. Probably it is better if he is a ruling party man. Moreover, these type of young 'political cadres' often emerges as lucrative bridegrooms.



In the good old days, politicians didn't do politics for money, name or fame. They laid down their lives for the cause of others, imbuing people with the sense of selflessness. Even during the Pakistan period it wasn't scarce. Readers can mention hundreds of such names. Dirty politics was also there but not so dirty as it is now. Politics has become a matter of pure business. Most of the parliament members are not so much politicians as they are businessmen. Their prime job is to do business.



They do politics only to inflate their wallets. It is a means of earning. Not every politician does so. But most of them do so. It is possible only when principal and ideology are sent into exile. And this is only the disease that begets all kinds of evil that compels people to choose the lesser evil between the two or three. It is a vicious cycle from where any respite is still not in sight.



People become victims but don't fathom out what is wrong with what. They are trapped in the net of self-seeking party leaders and their politics. It also begets politics of revenge leading to a complete chaos among those self-seekers that, in the end, sometimes results in political avalanche. People just get caught in the net like fish finding no way out.



Reflections of such politics are seen in every sector. Artists, filmmakers, educationists, cartoonists, lawmakers, poets, writers, students and teachers were always seen taking to the street protesting every injustice. But gone are those days. A culture of fear was subtly penetrated into the psyche of people so that they never dare speak out their minds. One is punished to scare away others.



Gone are the days of 'of the people, for the people, by the people' that the 16th President of America Abraham Lincoln said while defining democracy. Gone are those days when people believed in the definition of democracy theorized by Voltaire. Before the French revolution he said: "I do not agree with what you have to say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it." Have we ever been able to defend such ideas about democracy even after over 50 years into our Liberation War?

The writer is a Senior Sub-Editor

at the Daily Observer





Nothing seems to be alright. Everything seems to have gone awry. There is something amiss in the country. Things are falling apart everywhere--in politics, administration, law enforcing departments, professional fields, business circles and educational institutions--all are after material incentives. No one pursues knowledge, dignity, values and lofty culture.This country was not like this once upon a time even when there was British rule. There was everything like today. There was exploitation of man by man; there were murder incidents, petty crimes, dirty politics, and lack of freedom of speech and so on. But still somewhere there was at least some human values left. Boys and girls were taught not to tell lies, not to grab properties of others and to give their lives away for others.Teaching of magnanimity, high culture and earning knowledge were given so much emphasis that they were imprinted into the minds of students for ever. We used to be taught that money and knowledge couldn't go together. 'If you are after money you cannot be wise' was the maxim of our days. We were given our choice though.Guardians obviously tried to persuade us into taking the second path of earning knowledge. Even when a father of bride looked for a bridegroom he tried to find out a cultured and educated young man. Nowadays fathers, though not everyone, don't look for any educated and cultured bridegroom rather a young man with a huge fortune inherited from his forefathers can be good reasons for their choice. Living abroad with a pretty good job is also there on the priority list. Even, it may sound ridiculous, the word 'cadre' is now in circulation i.e. a young man with money and muscle. Probably it is better if he is a ruling party man. Moreover, these type of young 'political cadres' often emerges as lucrative bridegrooms.In the good old days, politicians didn't do politics for money, name or fame. They laid down their lives for the cause of others, imbuing people with the sense of selflessness. Even during the Pakistan period it wasn't scarce. Readers can mention hundreds of such names. Dirty politics was also there but not so dirty as it is now. Politics has become a matter of pure business. Most of the parliament members are not so much politicians as they are businessmen. Their prime job is to do business.They do politics only to inflate their wallets. It is a means of earning. Not every politician does so. But most of them do so. It is possible only when principal and ideology are sent into exile. And this is only the disease that begets all kinds of evil that compels people to choose the lesser evil between the two or three. It is a vicious cycle from where any respite is still not in sight.People become victims but don't fathom out what is wrong with what. They are trapped in the net of self-seeking party leaders and their politics. It also begets politics of revenge leading to a complete chaos among those self-seekers that, in the end, sometimes results in political avalanche. People just get caught in the net like fish finding no way out.Reflections of such politics are seen in every sector. Artists, filmmakers, educationists, cartoonists, lawmakers, poets, writers, students and teachers were always seen taking to the street protesting every injustice. But gone are those days. A culture of fear was subtly penetrated into the psyche of people so that they never dare speak out their minds. One is punished to scare away others.Gone are the days of 'of the people, for the people, by the people' that the 16th President of America Abraham Lincoln said while defining democracy. Gone are those days when people believed in the definition of democracy theorized by Voltaire. Before the French revolution he said: "I do not agree with what you have to say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it." Have we ever been able to defend such ideas about democracy even after over 50 years into our Liberation War?The writer is a Senior Sub-Editorat the Daily Observer