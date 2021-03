BANKING EVENTS

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Managing Director Md. Ali Hossain Pradhania along with Deputy Managing Director Shirin Athter, General Manager (Administration) Md. Azizul Bari flanked by women employees celebrate International Women's Day by cutting a cake at its head office in the city recently. photo: BankBank Asia Director Romana Rouf Chowdhury (Chief Guest) along with Director (Designate) Tania Nusrat Zaman, Voice Breeze Managing Director Shamim Ara Khanom celebrate International Women's Day- 2021 flanked by female employees in a festive manner at Conference Room of Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, in the city recently. photo: BankMeghna Bank Managing Director and CEO Sohail R K Hussain accompanied by DMD Kazi Azizur Rahman, Islamic Banking Advisor Md. Fariduddin Ahmad and other officials, launch its Islamic Banking Window by cutting a cake at its Principal Branch, Gulshan, Dhaka recently. photo: Bank