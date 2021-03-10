IFIC Bank celebrates International Women’s Day-2021

IFIC Bank Ltd celebrates the International Women's Day -2021on Monday through digital platform, says a press release. The Managing Director and CEO of the bank, Shah A Sarwar presided over the webinar and talked about how the working environment of IFIC has evolved and how the bank has established itself as an equal opportunity, competition and meritocracy based organisation.

The event attended by bank employee, speakers on the occasion described how they have created IFIC Bank as gender equal bank. Due to COVID-19 awareness, this year the programme was held in digital platform where all of its employees celebrate in a benefitting manner.

