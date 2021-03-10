Video
Japan downgrades Q4 GDP as firms scale back spending

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

TOKYO, March 9: Japan's economy expanded at a slower-than-initially-reported pace in October-December, with firms tightening spending on plant and equipment as the coronavirus pandemic clouded their business plans.
The slower growth was mainly due to a sharper contraction in private inventories and capital expenditure expanding less than previously thought in the fourth quarter, even as exports remained solid.
Separate data showed household spending was hit by a much bigger annual drop in January than in the prior month, a sign the COVID-19 pandemic was keeping consumers cautious about shopping.
The economy grew an annualised 11.7 per cent in October-December, weaker than the preliminary reading of 12.7 per cent annualised growth to mark the second straight quarter of growth, Cabinet Office data showed Tuesday.
The reading, which was weaker than economists' median forecast for a 12.8 per cent gain, translates into a real quarter-on-quarter expansion of 2.8 per cent from October-December, versus a preliminary 3.0 per cent gain.
Capital spending grew 4.3 per cent from the previous quarter, lower than a preliminary 4.5 per cent rise, but outpacing the median forecast for a 4.1 per cent increase.
Private inventories, including raw materials and manufactured products, subtracted 0.6  per centage point from revised gross domestic product growth (GDP), which was more than a negative preliminary contribution of 0.4  per centage point.
"Although vaccination started in Japan, it will take time to yield its impact, so the economy is forecast to go though some ups and downs," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
"We expect the economy will pick up from the second quarter but it will be difficult to regain soon what it will lose in the first quarter."
Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of GDP, rose 2.2 per cent from the previous three months, matching the preliminary reading.
Net exports - or exports minus imports - added 1.1  per centage point to revised GDP growth, while domestic demand lifted it by 1.8  per centage point, weaker than a preliminary contribution of 2.0  per centage point.
The worse-than-expected GDP revision comes after exports and factory output picked up in January, signalling a stronger recovery in global demand following last year's deep coronavirus slump.
Household spending, however, fell 6.1 per cent in January compared with the same month a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, worse than the 2.1 per cent drop expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
Separate data showed real wages dropped for the 11th straight month in January, although at a slower pace than in the prior month, as the pandemic continued to pressure corporate profits.
Some analysts are worried that a cold spell in corporate investment and household spending could last longer than expected, boding ill for demand and threatening to leave the world's third-largest economy without a domestic growth driver.    -Reuters


