Air India planning to phase out its Boeing 747 jumbo jets

NEW DELHI, March 9: Air India is planning to phase out a key slice of its history the Boeing 747s - which it has been operating for exactly 50 years now and are synonymous with the Maharaja's long gone heydays.

The airline had got its first jumbo jet in 1971 - a B747-200B named Emperor Ashoka - and for the last over 25 years is operating the B747-4 version that has an extended upper deck. For decades, the jumbo jet has been the sky's most sensuously curvaceous beauty.

Three of the 4 B747s in AI fleet (one is in no condition to fly) were being mainly used for VVIP flights and regular commercial ones when not used by the dignitaries. Last year, the government got two new state-of-the-art Boeing 777s as India's desi Air Force One which will be exclusively used for the president, PM and Vice-President's ultralong/long/medium haul international visits. Recently the government conveyed to divestment-bound AI that its requirement for the old warhorse B747s will not be much for VVIP flights.

"We are planning to phase out the jumbo jets. The final decision will be taken by AI board, possibly in its next meeting. The planes are over 25 years old on an average and will be scrapped. Their residual value lies in the about 10 engines we have of these 747s that could fetch about $2 million apiece," said a senior official. -TNN



















