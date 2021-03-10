Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 March, 2021, 5:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Air India planning to phase out its Boeing 747 jumbo jets

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

NEW DELHI, March 9: Air India is planning to phase out a key slice of its history  the Boeing 747s - which it has been operating for exactly 50 years now and are synonymous with the Maharaja's long gone heydays.
The airline had got its first jumbo jet in 1971 - a B747-200B named Emperor Ashoka - and for the last over 25 years is operating the B747-4 version that has an extended upper deck. For decades, the jumbo jet has been the sky's most sensuously curvaceous beauty.
Three of the 4 B747s in AI fleet (one is in no condition to fly) were being mainly used for VVIP flights and regular commercial ones when not used by the dignitaries. Last year, the government got two new state-of-the-art Boeing 777s as India's desi Air Force One which will be exclusively used for the president, PM and Vice-President's ultralong/long/medium haul international visits. Recently the government conveyed to divestment-bound AI that its requirement for the old warhorse B747s will not be much for VVIP flights.
"We are planning to phase out the jumbo jets. The final decision will be taken by AI board, possibly in its next meeting. The planes are over 25 years old on an average and will be scrapped. Their residual value lies in the about 10 engines we have of these 747s that could fetch about $2 million apiece," said a senior official.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IFIC Bank celebrates International Women’s Day-2021
Japan downgrades Q4 GDP as firms scale back spending
Air India planning to phase out its Boeing 747 jumbo jets
Pilots, cabin crew won’t fly for 48 hours after getting C-19 vaccine
Airline industry pushes US to standardize health papers
OECD hikes world growth forecast to 5.6pc on vaccine rollout
Dare launches International Women’s Day campaign


Latest News
Motorcyclist killed in Savar as pickup van rams
US blocks delivery of Turkish gunships to Pakistan
82 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Man killed in Gopalganj as bus rams motorcycle
NSTU students get loan for buying smartphone
Serving UK police officer arrested over missing woman
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Thursday
Myanmar forces surround striking rail workers
Ronaldo's nightmare, goal-machine Haaland and a crazy night of UCL
Police file case over Noakhali clash
Most Read News
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
COVID-19 cases on rise
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
Moudud Ahmad's condition deteriorates
2 'drug traders' killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Govt to own 30pc stake of LPG business at Matarbari
Death toll from Equatorial Guinea blasts rises to 98
Coronavirus cases can spike in summer; PM issues 3 directives
UN chief: ‘Barricaded’ Myanmar protesters must be safely released
HC upholds 10-year jail of Haji Salim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft