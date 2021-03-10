Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 March, 2021, 5:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pilots, cabin crew wonâ€™t fly for 48 hours after getting C-19 vaccine

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

NEW DELHI, March 9: Pilots and cabin crew will be allowed to operate flights 48 hours after getting the Covid-19 vaccine if they do not show any side effects of the same. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief Arun Kumar on Tuesday issued a medical circular titled "temporary unfitness for flying, following post Covid vaccination" that bars aircrew from flying for 48 hours after getting the Covid jab.
The rules come as some Indian airlines are planning to vaccinate their crew members and other employees. IndiGo, for instance, is even bearing the cost of vaccinating the employees.
"Aircrew will be monitored for 30 minutes at Covid-19 vaccination centre for any… reaction… (They) will be medically unfit for flying for 48 hours after vaccination," Kumar's order says. If there are no symptoms, they can resume 'unrestricted' flying.
"If after 48 hours the pilot experiences any symptoms, he/she will be reviewed by treating physician… Such pilots can be declared fit for flying duties provided they are asymptomatic without any medications and a 'medical cure certificate' shall be obtained. If medical unfitness post Covid-19 vaccination is more than 14 days, then a 'special medical examination' will be required to ascertain fitness for flying," the DGCA order says.
An IndiGo spokesperson said: "We are working towards getting the covid vaccination for our staff in a streamlined manner, so as to ensure all staff get vaccinated without affecting operations. Vaccines for our staff will be sponsored by IndiGo. We will also help facilitate vaccination for families of our employees."
Comments from other airlines have been sought and are awaited.    -TNN


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IFIC Bank celebrates International Womenâ€™s Day-2021
Japan downgrades Q4 GDP as firms scale back spending
Air India planning to phase out its Boeing 747 jumbo jets
Pilots, cabin crew wonâ€™t fly for 48 hours after getting C-19 vaccine
Airline industry pushes US to standardize health papers
OECD hikes world growth forecast to 5.6pc on vaccine rollout
Dare launches International Womenâ€™s Day campaign


Latest News
Motorcyclist killed in Savar as pickup van rams
US blocks delivery of Turkish gunships to Pakistan
82 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Man killed in Gopalganj as bus rams motorcycle
NSTU students get loan for buying smartphone
Serving UK police officer arrested over missing woman
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Thursday
Myanmar forces surround striking rail workers
Ronaldo's nightmare, goal-machine Haaland and a crazy night of UCL
Police file case over Noakhali clash
Most Read News
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
COVID-19 cases on rise
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
Moudud Ahmad's condition deteriorates
2 'drug traders' killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Govt to own 30pc stake of LPG business at Matarbari
Death toll from Equatorial Guinea blasts rises to 98
Coronavirus cases can spike in summer; PM issues 3 directives
UN chief: â€˜Barricadedâ€™ Myanmar protesters must be safely released
HC upholds 10-year jail of Haji Salim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft