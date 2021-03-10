Pilots, cabin crew wonâ€™t fly for 48 hours after getting C-19 vaccine

NEW DELHI, March 9: Pilots and cabin crew will be allowed to operate flights 48 hours after getting the Covid-19 vaccine if they do not show any side effects of the same. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief Arun Kumar on Tuesday issued a medical circular titled "temporary unfitness for flying, following post Covid vaccination" that bars aircrew from flying for 48 hours after getting the Covid jab.

The rules come as some Indian airlines are planning to vaccinate their crew members and other employees. IndiGo, for instance, is even bearing the cost of vaccinating the employees.

"Aircrew will be monitored for 30 minutes at Covid-19 vaccination centre for any… reaction… (They) will be medically unfit for flying for 48 hours after vaccination," Kumar's order says. If there are no symptoms, they can resume 'unrestricted' flying.

"If after 48 hours the pilot experiences any symptoms, he/she will be reviewed by treating physician… Such pilots can be declared fit for flying duties provided they are asymptomatic without any medications and a 'medical cure certificate' shall be obtained. If medical unfitness post Covid-19 vaccination is more than 14 days, then a 'special medical examination' will be required to ascertain fitness for flying," the DGCA order says.

An IndiGo spokesperson said: "We are working towards getting the covid vaccination for our staff in a streamlined manner, so as to ensure all staff get vaccinated without affecting operations. Vaccines for our staff will be sponsored by IndiGo. We will also help facilitate vaccination for families of our employees."

