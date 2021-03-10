Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 March, 2021, 5:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

OECD hikes world growth forecast to 5.6pc on vaccine rollout

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

PARIS, March 9: The OECD sharply hiked its 2021 global growth forecast on Tuesday as the deployment of coronavirus vaccines and a huge US stimulus programme greatly improve the economic prospects.
The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said it now expects the global economy to grow 5.6  per cent, an increase of 1.4  per centage points from its December forecast.
"Global economic prospects have improved markedly in recent months, helped by the gradual deployment of effective vaccines, announcements of additional fiscal support in some countries, and signs that economies are coping better with measures to suppress the virus," it said in a report.
The recovery will be largely led by the United States thanks to President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus programme, Laurence Boone, chief economist of the OECD, told AFP.
The OECD sees the US economy growing 6.5  per cent this year, a very sharp increase of 3.3  per centage points on its previous forecast, with the world as a whole returning to pre-pandemic output levels by mid-2021.
But for the moment, only China, India and Turkey have surpassed pre-pandemic levels and the picture is very mixed elsewhere.
"Despite the improved global outlook, output and incomes in many countries will remain below the level expected prior to the pandemic at the end of 2022," said the OECD, which groups the world's most developed economies.
It said the "top policy priority" is to deploy vaccines as quickly as possible, to save lives as well as to speed economic recovery.
"There are huge and significant risks to our economic projections, most notably the pace of vaccination," Boone told AFP.
"What we know is the faster countries vaccinate, the quicker they can reopen their economy," she said.
Britain, which also has rolled out vaccines quickly, got a 0.9  per centage point increase to 5.1  per cent -- higher than the UK's own forecast, which was lowered last week.
The eurozone, where vaccination campaigns have been slower, received only a 0.3  per centage point bump to 3.9  per cent, as the recoveries in both Italy and France were revised lower.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IFIC Bank celebrates International Women’s Day-2021
Japan downgrades Q4 GDP as firms scale back spending
Air India planning to phase out its Boeing 747 jumbo jets
Pilots, cabin crew won’t fly for 48 hours after getting C-19 vaccine
Airline industry pushes US to standardize health papers
OECD hikes world growth forecast to 5.6pc on vaccine rollout
Dare launches International Women’s Day campaign


Latest News
Motorcyclist killed in Savar as pickup van rams
US blocks delivery of Turkish gunships to Pakistan
82 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Man killed in Gopalganj as bus rams motorcycle
NSTU students get loan for buying smartphone
Serving UK police officer arrested over missing woman
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Thursday
Myanmar forces surround striking rail workers
Ronaldo's nightmare, goal-machine Haaland and a crazy night of UCL
Police file case over Noakhali clash
Most Read News
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
COVID-19 cases on rise
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
Moudud Ahmad's condition deteriorates
2 'drug traders' killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Govt to own 30pc stake of LPG business at Matarbari
Death toll from Equatorial Guinea blasts rises to 98
Coronavirus cases can spike in summer; PM issues 3 directives
UN chief: ‘Barricaded’ Myanmar protesters must be safely released
HC upholds 10-year jail of Haji Salim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft