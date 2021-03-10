Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 March, 2021, 5:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dare launches International Women’s Day campaign

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

Country's largest e-commerce site Daraz (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) has recently launched a campaign named 'Let her explore, to conquer' with a view to paying homage to the contributions of women on the occasion of International Women's Day.
Co-sponsored by Horlicks, the campaign will continue from 7th to 15th March. The shopaholics can enjoy different offers during this timeframe on Daraz.  
To enjoy a special discount of 8% (maximum discount Tk 500), the customers will have to use the code 'Powerwomen' (minimum order Tk 500) from March 5th to 8th, while customers can enjoy 10% instant cashback on bKash payment upto 15th March. Moreover, customers will have the opportunity to win exclusive gifts by sharing the story of their power women in Daraz Fan Club.   
Daraz, as an e-commerce company, has always believed in women's empowerment. This is being reflected in their organization as well. Currently, there are 364 female employees working at Daraz. Moreover, Daraz has numerous women employees who are working as team leads of different departments, namely Monjuri Mallik- Product Management and Payments Head, Tanzila Rahman- Head of CSR and Sustainable Development, Farhana Rafiquzzaman- Head of Customer Service and Ismat Zerin Khan- Head of Legal and Corporate, Shayantani Twisha- Head of PR, Media and Communication and Sumia Rahman- Category director of Fashion & General Merchandising.
Daraz's Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq, said, "We believe that women must be empowered for the proper development of our country. That's why we have employed many women in our company. This campaign is just a gesture from our side to say thanks to the travail our women go through."
To spread such belief, Daraz (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) has arranged this campaign. Products available under this campaign are saree, salwar kameez, watches, shoes, jewelry, health and beauty essentials, mother and baby care products, home appliances, computers and laptops, sports and outdoor items, and home and living products.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IFIC Bank celebrates International Women’s Day-2021
Japan downgrades Q4 GDP as firms scale back spending
Air India planning to phase out its Boeing 747 jumbo jets
Pilots, cabin crew won’t fly for 48 hours after getting C-19 vaccine
Airline industry pushes US to standardize health papers
OECD hikes world growth forecast to 5.6pc on vaccine rollout
Dare launches International Women’s Day campaign


Latest News
Motorcyclist killed in Savar as pickup van rams
US blocks delivery of Turkish gunships to Pakistan
82 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Man killed in Gopalganj as bus rams motorcycle
NSTU students get loan for buying smartphone
Serving UK police officer arrested over missing woman
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Thursday
Myanmar forces surround striking rail workers
Ronaldo's nightmare, goal-machine Haaland and a crazy night of UCL
Police file case over Noakhali clash
Most Read News
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
COVID-19 cases on rise
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
Moudud Ahmad's condition deteriorates
2 'drug traders' killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Govt to own 30pc stake of LPG business at Matarbari
Death toll from Equatorial Guinea blasts rises to 98
Coronavirus cases can spike in summer; PM issues 3 directives
UN chief: ‘Barricaded’ Myanmar protesters must be safely released
HC upholds 10-year jail of Haji Salim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft