Dare launches International Women’s Day campaign

Country's largest e-commerce site Daraz (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) has recently launched a campaign named 'Let her explore, to conquer' with a view to paying homage to the contributions of women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Co-sponsored by Horlicks, the campaign will continue from 7th to 15th March. The shopaholics can enjoy different offers during this timeframe on Daraz.

To enjoy a special discount of 8% (maximum discount Tk 500), the customers will have to use the code 'Powerwomen' (minimum order Tk 500) from March 5th to 8th, while customers can enjoy 10% instant cashback on bKash payment upto 15th March. Moreover, customers will have the opportunity to win exclusive gifts by sharing the story of their power women in Daraz Fan Club.

Daraz, as an e-commerce company, has always believed in women's empowerment. This is being reflected in their organization as well. Currently, there are 364 female employees working at Daraz. Moreover, Daraz has numerous women employees who are working as team leads of different departments, namely Monjuri Mallik- Product Management and Payments Head, Tanzila Rahman- Head of CSR and Sustainable Development, Farhana Rafiquzzaman- Head of Customer Service and Ismat Zerin Khan- Head of Legal and Corporate, Shayantani Twisha- Head of PR, Media and Communication and Sumia Rahman- Category director of Fashion & General Merchandising.

Daraz's Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq, said, "We believe that women must be empowered for the proper development of our country. That's why we have employed many women in our company. This campaign is just a gesture from our side to say thanks to the travail our women go through."

To spread such belief, Daraz (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) has arranged this campaign. Products available under this campaign are saree, salwar kameez, watches, shoes, jewelry, health and beauty essentials, mother and baby care products, home appliances, computers and laptops, sports and outdoor items, and home and living products.











