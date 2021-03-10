

Sheba to use bKash payroll solution

This agreement will ensure uninterrupted salary disbursement service which will reduce cash handling, increase the mobility of funds and ensure real-time fund transfer to the beneficiaries of SPL through bKash.

Mizanur Rashid, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash; Adnan Imtiaz Halim, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sheba.xyz along with other high officials from both the organizations were present at the signing ceremony.

After receiving salary in bKash account, Sheba.xyz employees can now avail wide range of services like send money, mobile recharge, utility bill payment, offline or online merchant payment, donation to various organizations, payment of fees of educational institutions, purchasing tickets of bus, train, air, launch and movies, payment of various online registration fees, etc.

They can also Cash Out the money at any of the 240,000 bKash agent points and 1,183 ATMs of 9 banks spread across the country. They can even save money in their bKash accounts and receive interest.







