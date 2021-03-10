Video
Wednesday, 10 March, 2021
Sheba to use bKash payroll solution

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

Sheba Platform Limited (Sheba) will use Payroll Solution of bKash to disburse salaries and other allowances to their employees. Sheba, the holding company of the number one service platform in Bangladesh - Sheba.xyz, has recently signed an agreement with bKash, the largest MFS provider of the country to facilitate their employees, says a press release.
This agreement will ensure uninterrupted salary disbursement service which will reduce cash handling, increase the mobility of funds and ensure real-time fund transfer to the beneficiaries of SPL through bKash.
Mizanur Rashid, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash; Adnan Imtiaz Halim, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sheba.xyz  along with other high officials from both the organizations were present at the signing ceremony.
After receiving salary in bKash account, Sheba.xyz employees can now avail wide range of services like send money, mobile recharge, utility bill payment, offline or online merchant payment, donation to various organizations, payment of fees of educational institutions, purchasing tickets of bus, train, air, launch and movies, payment of various online registration fees, etc.
They can also Cash Out the money at any of the 240,000 bKash agent points and 1,183 ATMs of 9 banks spread across the country. They can even save money in their bKash accounts and receive interest.


