Wednesday, 10 March, 2021, 5:42 PM
VFS in Riyadh switches to all-female staff for Women’s Day

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

March 9: VFS Global, an outsourcing and technology services specialist , said its operations at the Al Hada Visa Application Centre in Riyadh was managed by all-female staff on the International Women's Day.
As part of the unique initiative, a women-only team handled visa applications for 28 countries including, Canada, the UK and countries falling under the Schengen zone. In addition, female team members took control of security, operated control rooms as well as transported passports to respective embassies/missions.
Sumanth Kapoor, Business Head - KSA & Bahrain, VFS Global said: "VFS Global is proud to support International Women's Day. We are having an all-female work day at Al Hada centre to honour the social, economic and cultural achievements of women in Saudi Arabia and across the world. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality, so we are committing to empowering our teams with actionable steps for personal, professional and organizational success in the Kingdom and beyond."
-Trade Arabia News Service


