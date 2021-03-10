Three ships carrying US ethanol head to China

March 9: Three ships carrying ethanol were heading to China from the US Gulf Coast, three trade sources told Reuters on Monday, a sign that ethanol exports from the United States to the country are increasing drastically.

The shipments may surpass the total amount of US ethanol that China imported last year, a positive development for the US ethanol industry, which has seen decreased demand because of the coronavirus pandemic and the US-China trade war.

The ships each have a capacity of around 30,000 tonnes, or about 240,000 barrels of ethanol, the sources said, though the exact amount of the renewable fuel onboard was not immediately clear.

It was also unclear when the cargoes will arrive in China. One source said at least two of the tankers left at the end of February. -Reuters









