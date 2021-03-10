Singer BD, Arçelik donate medical ventilators

Video
Wednesday, 10 March, 2021
Business

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021
Business Desk

Singer Bangladesh Ltd in association with Ar�elik Turkey, donated Ventilators to three hospitals in and outside Dhaka for saving lives of critical Covid-19 patients under its 'Singer for Society' programme.
The hospitals are Holy Family Red Crescent Hospital, Police Central Hospitals in Dhaka and TMSS Rafatullah Community Hospital at Bogura, says a press release.
In the presence of Deputy Chief of Mission of Turkish Embassy in Dhaka  Enis Faruk Erdem,  Singer Bangladesh CEO MHM Fairoz handed over a total of six medical ventilators to Hafiz Ahmed Mazumdar, Chairman - Bangladesh Red Crescent Society and Governing Body Member - Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College,  Superintendent of Police (Admin and Finance) Dr. Md. Emdadul Haque of Central Police Hospital and Dr. Md. Matiur Rahman - Deputy Executive Director  of TMSS  for Rafatullah Community Hospital at a ceremony at a city hotel recently, maintaining all safety measures.
Deputy Chief of Mission of Turkish Embassy EnisFarukErdem stated that Turkey assisted more than 150 countries and 12 international organizations in different forms in their efforts to fight Covid-19. He congratulated Singer and Arcelik for taking this humanitarian initiative.
Ar�elik is one of the leading consumer durables players in Europe, and the major shareholder of country's leading consumer electronics and home appliances company Singer Bangladesh Ltd. Ar�elik joined forces with BioSys, Aselsan and Baykar Technologies to produce the mechanical ventilators.
As part of the 'Singer for Society' program, immediately after break out of Covid-19 in Bangladesh, Singer donated Refrigerators, Washing Machines and Microwave Ovens to a number of hospitals across the country to facilitate safety of doctors and nurses, attending Covid-19 patients. Singer also assisted the cyclone Amphan affected people in the Southern Part of the country by distributing food aid.


