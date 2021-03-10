Video
ACI Motors distributes bikes for quick crop harvest

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Desk

ACI Motors distributes bikes for quick crop harvest

ACI Motors distributes bikes for quick crop harvest

To make the harvesting process easier and faster for farmers during the upcoming wheat and rice harvesting season, ACI Motors has distributed Yamaha Saluto motorcycle among the technicians and engineers.
The ceremony had been organized on 7th March 2020 at the Headquarter of ACI Motors, ACI Centre, Tejgaon Industrial Area. On the programme Dr. F H Ansarey, MD and CEO, ACI Motors, Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director, ACI Motors, and other top management members were present.
ACI Motors' service team consists of more than 400 members. Among them, 21 are engineers and more than 370 are technicians. Each service team member is given a motorcycle by which they ensure quick after-sales service at the customer point.
Besides, they are equipped with fast-moving spare parts of Yanmar Harvester. These engineers and technicians promptly respond to the call of the customer by providing on-the-spot service.   
Hopefully, like every year, ACI Motors will ensure after-sales service during the upcoming harvesting season by utilizing the strong network and manpower it has.


