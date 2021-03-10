Construction industry hit hard as iron rod prices jump up

The price of rod, one of the main building materials, has abnormally increased and at 12 years height now as the construction industry continues through Covid-19 outbreak throughout last year.

So the private sectors like home builders, real estate traders and government development project contractors are facing trouble to return to normal working situation following the surge in rod prices.

The prices of construction materials in the world market have risen sharply and demand for rod is also high amid slow return of busy construction season. Traders and construction industry sources fear the price of rod in domestic market may go up to Tk 75,000 and above per tonne soon. It sold at Tk 55,000 to Tk 60,000 before three months.

Apart from that, good quality BSRM rod sold at Tk 65,000. The price of KSRM rod is Tk 68,000. Last November, good quality rods were sold in Chittagong for Tk 53,000 to Tk 54,000.

However, due to added cost of transportation, the price of rod in other districts including the capital Dhaka is a bit higher.

According to Bangladesh Steel Mill Association sources, the price of rod is increasing due to supply crises of raw materials in the world market. The price of billets in international market is approximately Tk 7,500 to Tk 10,000 which is more than the scrap price. If the price of scrap increases in international market, the price of billet will also increase.

At present the import cost of scrap is Tk 4000 per tonne and that of billet is Tk 18000 per tonne including RD 15 percent, VAT 15 percent, AIT, AT taxes). So, Due to the high level of regulatory duty and VAT on billet imports local companies have increased pressure on local scrap instead of importing billets.

If the import cost of billets was Tk 6,000 to Tk 7,000 instead of Tk 18,000, billet import would have increased and pressure on local scrap would have decreased.

Industry sources demanded reducing import duty to save the country's steel sector.

Sources said, as the price of scrap goes up due to the pandemic the supply of scraps around the world also drastically dropped.

That is why the price of scrap was Tk 25,000 to Tk 26000 before six months and now Tk 40,000 to Tk 45,000 per tonne. The price of rod has therefore gone up because of the increase in the price of scrap.

S.K Masadul Alam, a leading steel maker and president of Bangladesh Auto Re-Rolling Mills Association told the Daily Observer, "We've to import all raw materials for making rods so the price depends on a lot of factors in the international market. But local raw materials suppliers have increased price unreasonably.

Last year, scrap price was USD $300 but now it has gone up to $480 to $500 per ton. Besides, dollar rate went up. That's why the price of scrap increased compared to the last year through a pandemic year and ultimately rod prices increase.

The annual demand for rod in the country is more than 5.5 million tones.

Rod trader claimed, if the government reduces the regulatory duty and VAT at a higher rate from the billet, then the import of billet will increase and the government revenue will increase. The interest of local billet producers will not be harmed if the import price of Billet is slightly higher than that of scrap import.

