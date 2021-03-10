Video
Home Business

DSE ends mixed, CSE rises amid choppy trading

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed while the indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) gained on Tuesday amid volatile trade that was mixed with profit taking and taking of fresh stakes.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 12.99 points or 0.23 per cent to 5,591, after gaining 116 points in the past three straight sessions.
The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also dropped 2.57 points to finish at 2,165. However, the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) slid a bit of 0.92 points to 1,266 at the close of the trading.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, exceeded Tk 10 billion-mark after three weeks to Tk 10.43 billion, climbing by 45 per cent over the previous day's turnover of Tk 7.21 billion.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 358 issues traded, 157 declined, 80 advanced and 121 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 179,867 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 244.18 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap of DSE also rose to Tk 4,859 billion on Tuesday, up from Tk 4,838 billion in the previous session.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 6.34 points to 16,268 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 3.63 points to 9,812 at the close of the trading. Of the issues traded, 96 declined, 83 advanced and 63 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 10.99 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 505 million.


