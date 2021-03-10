

Bangladesh private airlines plane stranded in India for 5 years

Besides the letters and the sequence of e-mails to civil aviation authorities of the neighbouring country Bangladesh, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) Regional Headquarter (RHQ) contacted Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata on September 2 last year, the report dispatched from Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh state in central India said. "But so far we haven't received any concrete response or information from them as the Bangladesh aircraft remains parked since August 2015 and yet to be attended for its take-off. Though, we have been consistent in our communication", said Rakesh Sahay, the Raipur Airport Director.

The United Airways flight with 173 passengers on board on its way from Dhaka to Muscat made an emergency landing at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur following a technical snag and failure of one of its engines. Even after the aircraft engineering team from Bangladesh fixed the problem some three years ago, there still is no message from Bangladesh regarding the stranded plane take off from Raipur.

United Airways (BD) Ltd. operated as United was a Bangladeshi airline headquartered in Uttara, Dhaka. It operated flights from its main hub at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and secondary hub at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong.

It was founded in 2005 and began flights on 10 July 2007 with a Bombardier Dash 8-100, purchased from Island Air. United Airways was the first listed company in the aviation sector of Bangladesh; it became listed in July 2010.

The airline was often criticised for their poor service due to frequent delays, flight suspensions and poor in-flight amenities. In September 2014, the airline temporarily suspended its operations for three days following a conflict among its board of directors and a financial crisis. The airline ceased all operations on 6 March 2016, after a previous gap in service from mid-January to 24 February of that year.[14]

The aviation authorities told the New Indian Express that they were yet to see any definite action initiated to expedite the process by the officials contacted in Bangladesh for the aircraft to be flown back to Dhaka.

The parking charges to be paid by the private carrier keep piling up. "The parking fee is Rs 320 per hour. We are pursuing with the operator for payment and for taking away the aircraft," Sahay said. The parking charges already crossed Rs 1.54 crore.

With the United Airways aircraft lying solitarily in the allotted parking space and apparently ignored for so long, the Raipur airport had equally faced a space dilemma and had to shift the plane to other locations within the premises.

The airport officials here are evidently clueless on what recourse the AAI or the Director-General Civil Aviation might initiate as the Bangladesh or private carrier authorities take no notice of the high-priority messages sent to them.

"Any action to be taken will be in accordance with the respective rules and regulations if the ongoing situation lingers on or fails to make headway," affirmed Sahay, reports The New Indian Express.















