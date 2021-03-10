Video
GP wins BTRC spectrum auction for $46.75 million

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Business Correspondent

Representatives of the bidders from telecoms and the officials of the auction organiser BTRC, posefor photograph, following the final result of the auction for the unused spectrum of the BTRC in Dhaka late on Monday.

In the auction bid for unused spectrum band, the two giant mobile phone operators of the country Grameenphone (GP)  and Robi Axiata (Robi) fought to the last over long hours of standoff to the end while Bangla Link and TeleTalk retired at initial stage.
The bidding started with the base price for the 5Mhz block at $26 million set by   Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission and finally GP bought the block for $46.75 million.
The bidding between GP and Robi was hot and unending till it reached 80th round when Robi retired and GP got the bid. The bidding war for the last block of 2100 MHz band gave GP the last smile.
Bdnews24.com adds: The battle between the country's top two mobile networks lasted around seven-and-a-half-hours before Robi relented in the 80th round.
But both the carriers backed down in the 81st round when the price shot up to $47 million. GP  was subsequently handed the block for the bid price in line with the rules of the auction.
Banglalink stepped away from the table at the beginning of the auctioning process of this block around 1:30pm on Monday. The state-owned operator Teletalk also gave up on bidding two and a half hours later.
However, the prices continued to soar as Robi and GP stuck to their guns. GP, the largest operator in the country in terms of subscribers base, would eventually have the last laugh at 8:40pm.
With the win, it also topped the list of the four operators in terms of total spectrum.
According to the telecom regulator, GP had a total of 37 MHz prior to the auction. The figure rose to 48.44 MHz after the company bought another 10.44 MHz of the two bands in the auction on Monday.
After its merger with Airtel, Robi's total wavelength rose to 36.4 MHz. On Monday, the operator bought another 7.6 MHz spectrum, taking the total to 44 MHz.
Banglalink had 30.6 MHz which has now risen to 40 MHz. Meanwhile, Teletalk returned empty-handed from Monday's auction, leaving it with a total spectrum of 25.20 MHz.


