Gold rebounds as dollar, US yields pull back

March 9: Gold rose more than 1 per cent on Tuesday, popping back up above $1,700 as it gained some respite from a retreat in US Treasury yields and the dollar following a slide to a nine-month low in the last session.

Spot gold rose 1.2 per cent to $1,701.91 per ounce by 1025 GMT, having earlier risen as much as 1.4 per cent to $1,704.64. Prices slipped to their lowest since June 5 at $1,676.10 on Monday.

US gold futures climbed 1.3 per cent to $1,700.20.

"Given the metal's zero-yielding nature, falling yields may provide a tailwind for bulls to elevate prices higher," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

But while gold may extend gains near term, "fundamentally, the pendulum swings in favour of bears especially when factoring in how global sentiment is improving on vaccine rollouts and Covid-19 cases are falling globally." -Reuters



















