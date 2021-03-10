Video
Dhaka for greater intra-OIC trade, contract farming

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Correspondent

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam has proposed increasing     trade and contract farming in African countries under the auspices of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and increase collaboration among intra- organizational level.  
He met the OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef binAhman Al-Othaimeen at the OIC Secretariat in Jeddah on Monday. Shahriar is now visiting Saudi Arabia.
He emphasized increasing food security and resilience within OIC through joint agricultural project among African OIC member states.
In such projects, Bangladesh could provide its technical know-how and work force, affluent OIC member states may provide capitals and finance and African countries with reserve of arable land could provide fertile land for farming.
This would be mutually benefitting for the OIC member states, Shahriar pointed out.
OIC Secretary General Dr Othaimeen welcomed the proposal and said that he would explore the mechanism under OIC to facilitate such projects. Dr. Othaimeen congratulated Bangladesh on its 50th anniversary of independence.
He highly praised the remarkable economic growth of Bangladesh carried out in last one decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Dr. Othaimeen said the recent UN decision to graduate Bangladesh from LDC category to the middle-income country is a significant milestone for Bangladesh.
He said the country's socio-economic success story and leadership on woman empowerment could be an example for many OIC member states to follow.
They discussed the Rohingya refugee crisis and how the OIC could reinforce its engagements for a durable solution to this crisis.
State Minister praised the Secretary General for sending a high level OIC delegation to Bangladesh in February 2021 to see the condition of the Rohingya refugees.
Shahriar stressed on political and other supports from the OIC member states until the issue is resolved.
Secretary-General Dr. Othaimeen expressed gratitude to Bangladesh government for providing shelter to nearly 1.3 million Rohingya refugees and reiterated his commitment to do everything under his purview in resolving the issue.
State Minister Shahriar praised the OIC's timely decision to provide COVID vaccines to the OIC LDCs, which is much needed in this dire situation.
Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Javed Patwary, Director General FM Borhan Uddin, Acting Consul General SM Anisul Haque were present at the meeting.


