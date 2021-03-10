Video
Country has sufficient Ramadan commodities: Minister

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Business Correspondent

The Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has told the cabinet that there are sufficient stocks of six daily essential commodities ahead of the upcoming Ramadan.
The minister made the disclosure at a virtual cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday.
Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam said this at a press briefing at the Secretariat after the meeting. From the Ganobhaban, the Prime Minister and Ministers attended it from the Cabinet Division in Bangladesh Secretariat via video conference. Ramadan, the month of fasting for Muslims, is starting on April 13 or 14.
The cabinet secretary said, the cabinet discussed the supply situation of essentials. As Ramadan approaches, some items are high on demand during Ramadan - edible oil, sugar, gram, lentils, dates, onions and ginger. The Commerce Ministry on Tuesday assured the cabinet that the stock is comfortable (adequate) compared to the amount we need.
"What TCB is importing will arrive before start of Ramadan," he said. The six essentials that are especially needed during Ramadan will not be a problem. "This time we are a little more comfortable".
Replying question of whether prices will increase of these items he said, "The price increase depends     on the market." It is hoped that there will be no shortage of supply. If the supply is high, the price will be under control.
The Ministry of Commerce will brief in detail later, the cabinet secretary said.


