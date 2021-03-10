Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 March, 2021, 5:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Mongla Sea Port to be modern soon: Chairman

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondent

Chairman of Mongla Port Authority Rear Admiral Muhammad Musa addressing a meeting held in the MPA conference room on Monday. photo: observer

Chairman of Mongla Port Authority Rear Admiral Muhammad Musa addressing a meeting held in the MPA conference room on Monday. photo: observer

KHULNA, Mar 9: Chairman of Mongla Port Authority (MPA) Rear Admiral Muhammad Musa on Monday has said, they are getting ready to turn Mongla Port as a speedy, modern, busiest and developed sea port.
"The development project is being implemented in full swing, and the government is working tirelessly to make the sea port vibrant and develop it as one of the country's largest economic hub," he made this comment while speaking at a meeting in the MPA conference room ahead of starting inner berth dredging work.
The project was approved at the ECNEC meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on January 28, 2020.
Inner berth covers 31 km distance from herbaria to port area. Outer berth is from Hiron point to outer sea spreading over 25 km. Currently, these two areas need dredging.
The three-year long project is likely to begin on March 13 and to be ended by June 2022, he said.
He said government has taken the project aiming to handle 9.5 to 10 draft ship at the Mongla Port Jetty with a cost Taka 793.73 crore.
State Minister for Shipping Khaled Mahmud is expected to inaugurate the project on March 13.
Once a sleeping port and burden for the country, the Mongla Port, country's second largest sea port, is currently vibrant with activities aiming to increase its capacity four times, the chairman said.
He, however said, Mongla Sea Port to be a part of country's speedy economy as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took a visionary step to revitalise the port which was shut down for incurring continuous loss.
"We are working to hike inflow and export of the container through this port. The problem will be resolved soon as huge dredging work has been initiated", he maintained.
Members of Mongla Port, Project Director and print, electronic and online media journalists were present at the     meeting.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mongla Sea Port to be modern soon: Chairman
An appeal
Elderly woman burnt alive in Kurigram
15 nabbed with drugs in four districts
Man gets life term in drug case in Magura
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts
Female labourers victims of wage-disparity at Fulbari
Eroded road at Chunarughat needs urgent repairing


Latest News
US blocks delivery of Turkish gunships to Pakistan
82 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Man killed in Gopalganj as bus rams motorcycle
NSTU students get loan for buying smartphone
Serving UK police officer arrested over missing woman
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Thursday
Myanmar forces surround striking rail workers
Ronaldo's nightmare, goal-machine Haaland and a crazy night of UCL
Police file case over Noakhali clash
COVID-19: Deaths fall, infections rise
Most Read News
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
COVID-19 cases on rise
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
Moudud Ahmad's condition deteriorates
2 'drug traders' killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Govt to own 30pc stake of LPG business at Matarbari
Death toll from Equatorial Guinea blasts rises to 98
Coronavirus cases can spike in summer; PM issues 3 directives
UN chief: ‘Barricaded’ Myanmar protesters must be safely released
HC upholds 10-year jail of Haji Salim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft