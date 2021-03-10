Mongla Sea Port to be modern soon: Chairman



Chairman of Mongla Port Authority Rear Admiral Muhammad Musa addressing a meeting held in the MPA conference room on Monday. photo: observer

"The development project is being implemented in full swing, and the government is working tirelessly to make the sea port vibrant and develop it as one of the country's largest economic hub," he made this comment while speaking at a meeting in the MPA conference room ahead of starting inner berth dredging work.

The project was approved at the ECNEC meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on January 28, 2020.

Inner berth covers 31 km distance from herbaria to port area. Outer berth is from Hiron point to outer sea spreading over 25 km. Currently, these two areas need dredging.

The three-year long project is likely to begin on March 13 and to be ended by June 2022, he said.

He said government has taken the project aiming to handle 9.5 to 10 draft ship at the Mongla Port Jetty with a cost Taka 793.73 crore.

State Minister for Shipping Khaled Mahmud is expected to inaugurate the project on March 13.

Once a sleeping port and burden for the country, the Mongla Port, country's second largest sea port, is currently vibrant with activities aiming to increase its capacity four times, the chairman said.

He, however said, Mongla Sea Port to be a part of country's speedy economy as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took a visionary step to revitalise the port which was shut down for incurring continuous loss.

"We are working to hike inflow and export of the container through this port. The problem will be resolved soon as huge dredging work has been initiated", he maintained.

