LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Mar 9: A class six student Sayeem in Ward No.-9 of Lalmohan Pourasabha in the district is suffering from blood cancer.

Sayeem is the son of one day-earner Faruk Mia of the ward.

On January 27 afternoon, his mother took him to the chamber of residential medical officer Dr. Mahsin KJhan of Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex.

He was suffering coughing for last one month and blood was coming out for five days with cough.

Primarily, it was suspected tuberculosis. Later, seeing anaemia, CBC was tested, and acute leukaemia was found in his blood.

Already, his family has spent Tk 60,000 for different tests in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital. Of the amount, Tk 59,000 was taken loan at high credit rate.

After finishing the money, Sayeem was taken back from the hospital to Lalmohan without treatment. The treatment requires several lakhs of Taka.

His physician said, it is possible to cure Sayeem if he is properly treated in the hospital.

But his family cannot afford his treatment cost. His father Faruk Mia sought financial assistance from the rich people. His bkash number is 01319855611.







