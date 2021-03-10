Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 March, 2021, 5:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

An appeal

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Mar 9: A class six student Sayeem in Ward No.-9 of Lalmohan Pourasabha in the district is suffering from blood cancer.
Sayeem is the son of one day-earner Faruk Mia of the ward.
On January 27 afternoon, his mother took him to the chamber of residential medical officer Dr. Mahsin KJhan of Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex.
He was suffering coughing for last one month and blood was coming out for five days with cough.
Primarily, it was suspected tuberculosis. Later, seeing anaemia, CBC was tested, and acute leukaemia was found in his blood.
Already, his family has spent Tk 60,000 for different tests in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital. Of the amount, Tk 59,000 was taken loan at high credit rate.
After finishing the money, Sayeem was taken back from the hospital to Lalmohan without treatment. The treatment requires several lakhs of Taka.
His physician said, it is possible to cure Sayeem if he is properly treated in the hospital.
But his family cannot afford his treatment cost. His father Faruk Mia sought financial assistance from the rich people.  His bkash number is 01319855611.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mongla Sea Port to be modern soon: Chairman
An appeal
Elderly woman burnt alive in Kurigram
15 nabbed with drugs in four districts
Man gets life term in drug case in Magura
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts
Female labourers victims of wage-disparity at Fulbari
Eroded road at Chunarughat needs urgent repairing


Latest News
US blocks delivery of Turkish gunships to Pakistan
82 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Man killed in Gopalganj as bus rams motorcycle
NSTU students get loan for buying smartphone
Serving UK police officer arrested over missing woman
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Thursday
Myanmar forces surround striking rail workers
Ronaldo's nightmare, goal-machine Haaland and a crazy night of UCL
Police file case over Noakhali clash
COVID-19: Deaths fall, infections rise
Most Read News
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
COVID-19 cases on rise
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
Moudud Ahmad's condition deteriorates
2 'drug traders' killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Govt to own 30pc stake of LPG business at Matarbari
Death toll from Equatorial Guinea blasts rises to 98
Coronavirus cases can spike in summer; PM issues 3 directives
UN chief: ‘Barricaded’ Myanmar protesters must be safely released
HC upholds 10-year jail of Haji Salim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft