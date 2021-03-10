Elderly woman burnt alive in Kurigram

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM, Mar 9: An elderly woman was burnt to death in a fire that broke out at her house in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

Deceased Martabhan Bewa, 85, was a resident of Paschimchhat Gopalpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources the fire began at the house of Abdul Majid at the village in the early hours.

Although the other family members managed to go outside of the house at that time, Majid's mother Martabhan could not. She was burnt in the incident.

Four cows and a goat also died in the fire incident.

The fire might have been originated from a mosquito coil.

However, the Upazila Parishad Chairman Nurunnabi Chowdhury, UNO Dipok Kumer Deb Sharma, and Bhurungamari Police Station OC Atiar Rahman visited the spot.





