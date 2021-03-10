15 nabbed with drugs in four districts

Fifteen people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Natore, Pirojpur, Joypurhat and Cumilla, in two days.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members detained seven people while they were taking drugs in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday night.

RAB-5 Natore Camp Company Commander Additional Superintendent of Police Masud Rana said a team of the elite force detained seven drug addicts red handed during a drive in Mymensinghpara Village in the upazila.

The detainees were handed over to the Baraigram Police Station (PS) after filing a drug case.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer with 16 yaba tablets from Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Manju Hawlader, 38, son of late Rashid Hawlader, a resident of the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law-enforcers conducted a drive in Uttar Shiakathi area at night and arrested him with the yaba tablets.

Manju was a listed drug dealer in the area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria PS Md Masumur Rahman Biswas confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him in this connection.

JOYPURHAT: RAB members arrested five people in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning for allegedly cultivating opium on 11 bighas of land.

The arrested persons are Rajendranath Das, 60, Naimuddin Mandal, 60, Golam Mostafa, 65, Ripan Sardar, 37, and Chandra Das, 52.

Joypurhat RAB-5 Camp Commander Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) MM Mohaimenur Rashid said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Bankhur Village under Puranpoil Union at around 11am and arrested them.

RAB member also seized 4.23 lakh poppy crops and 16.94 lakh poppy flowers during the drive.

The arrested farmers said they started cultivating poppy three years back thinking those are some kinds of spices.

They alleged that they did not know that those could be used as drugs.

A case was filed with Sadar PS in this connection, the ASP added.

CUMILLA: Police arrested two young men along with phensedyl from Daudkandi Upazila in the district on Saturday.

The arrested persons are Sabbir Hossain, 23, and Shawon, 20, residents of Sadar Dakshin Upazila.

Daudkandi PS OC Md Nazrul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway and arrested them along with 400 bottles of phensedyl.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.







