Man gets life term in drug case in Magura

MAGURA, Mar 9: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a drug case.

The convicted Emdadul Haque Sohel, 45, is a resident of Islampur area of the district town.

The court also fined him Tk 5,000, in default, to suffer three more years in jail.

District and Sessions Judge Farzana Yasmin handed down the verdict.

According to case statement, a team of police seized 107 bottles of phensidyl from a shoe store owned by Emdadul in the district town on February 6, 2009.







