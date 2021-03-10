Two killed in road mishaps in two districts

At least two people were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Panchagarh and Kurigram, on Tuesday.

PANCHAGARH: A woman was killed in a road accident in the poura area of the district town on Tuesday.

Deceased Dolly Akhter,35, was the wife of M Helaluddin of Katali village in Atoary Upazila.

Sub-Inspector of Panchagarh Sadar Police Station (PS) Belal Hosain said a speeding truck rammed into a motorcycle on C&B crossing in the afternoon, leaving bike passenger Dolly dead on the spot.

ROWMARI, KURIGRAM: A tractor rammed into a motorcycle at Rowmari Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning, leaving the biker dead.

The deceased was identified as Durjoy Hossain, 18, son of Momin Chan, a resident of Faluar Char Village in the upazila

Officer-in-Charge of Rowmari Police Station (PS) Muntasir Billah said a tractor hit the motorcycle in the area, leaving its rider dead on the spot.







