Wednesday, 10 March, 2021, 5:40 PM
Female labourers victims of wage-disparity at Fulbari

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Anil Chandro Roy

The photo taken on Sunday shows some female labourers in Kurushaferusha area of Fulbari Upazila. photo: observer

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Mar 9: Male and female labourers are not getting equal wage in Fulbari Upazila of the district. The wage-disparity has been going on in the upazila for a long time.
While talking with The Daily Observer, a good number of female labourers in different workplaces of the upazila complained, they are working in field along with men, but they are not getting wages equally.
They narrated their depriving experiences and iterated their demand of equal rights of wage.
Expressing anger, they said, their repeated demand for the equal wage is bringing in no headway.
According to them, for very survival, they have to work in hard labour-intensive areas along with men; they are working in Aman-Boro fields and break fields.
Normally, one-day work is counted from 9am to 5pm.Locally one-day wage for a man is Tk 300-350. A woman labourer is also supposed to get the same wage.
 Lovli Begum, 40, and Mazina Begum, 35, of Kurushaferusha Village in the upazila said, "We start going to work places along with men by 9am. We also return from work with them. But we get Tk 200 while men get Tk 300."
If we claim equal wage, we are threatened of dropping from work, they complained.  
A woman labourer Bishou Bala Bewa, 55, in the same village said, "My husband died 17 years back. I married my two daughters in a difficult condition. Now my family is running somehow with one issue. So I am working as a labourer. I also work in Boro field. Women work for a longer time than men. Men labourers take rest. Women don't take rest.  One man gets Tk 300-350 per day. But one woman gets Tk 150-200."
President of Upazila Juba Mahila League Shamima Aktar Parul said, "we saw men and women are working together in the field, but in getting wages, women are victims of disparity."
Upazila Women Affairs Officer Soheli Aktar said, the government is working to empower village women and develop women entrepreneurs.


