

Eroded road at Chunarughat needs urgent repairing

According to local sources, thousands of people are suffering for this 1.5 kilometre (km) long broken road. The condition of its about 300 foot stretch is very bad.

The road ranges from Dakkhin Sundorpur in the union to Chhaysree Village.

A visit found two broken points of the road due to erosion by the Suntang River. Locals said, if only about 300-foot of the road is earth-filled, the road will be fit for using.

Everyday, about 5,000 people of Ghonshaympur, Sundorpur, Amu Tea Estate, Chhaysree, onkirparh and Nalua Tea Estate are using this by-pass road.

CHUNARUGHAT, HABIGANJ, Mar 9: A river-eroded road at No. 2 Ahmedabad Union in Chunarughat Upazila of the district is awaiting urgent repairing.According to local sources, thousands of people are suffering for this 1.5 kilometre (km) long broken road. The condition of its about 300 foot stretch is very bad.The road ranges from Dakkhin Sundorpur in the union to Chhaysree Village.A visit found two broken points of the road due to erosion by the Suntang River. Locals said, if only about 300-foot of the road is earth-filled, the road will be fit for using.Everyday, about 5,000 people of Ghonshaympur, Sundorpur, Amu Tea Estate, Chhaysree, onkirparh and Nalua Tea Estate are using this by-pass road.